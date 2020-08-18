Reese Witherspoon to executive produce country music competition series for Apple TV+

Actor-producer Reese Witherspoon is cementing her ties with Apple as she gears up to back a country music competition series at the streamer.

Titled My Kind of Country, the show will feature a global search for country music talent, reported Variety.

According to Apple, the series will feature a documentary component in its search for "unconventional and extraordinary" country music talent.

Witherspoon shared her excitement of being attached to the show. She wrote that country music has always been integral to her life, and she hoped to discover and amplify the voices of musicians who are transforming this genre.

Growing up in Nashville, Tennessee, Country music has been a huge part of my life for as long as I can remember. The history of songwriting and recording, the artistry of matching lyrics and chords, the true expression of what is happening to humanity right now... " Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) August 17, 2020

I've been incredibly inspired by all artists who continue to blaze bold new trails and our hope is to discover musicians who are revolutionizing country music and help amplify their voices and bring the JOY of Country Music to everyone around the world! 🌎 🎶 💫 " Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) August 17, 2020

Adam Blackstone, who has previously worked with the likes of Justin Timberlake, Alicia Keys, Faith Hill, and Rihanna, will serve as the musical director on the series.

Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, and Cynthia Stockhammer will executive produce via their banner Hello Sunshine.

Jason Owen, president and CEO of Sandbox Entertainment, is also attached as executive producer alongside Izzie Pick Ibarra. Ibarra is best known as the showrunner behind reality shows like The Masked Singer and Dancing With the Stars.

Katy Mullan and Melanie Fletcher of Done + Dusted will also executive produce.

Hello Sunshine currently produces two Apple drama series The Morning Show, in which Witherspoon also stars, and Truth Be Told, featuring Octavia Spencer.

Both the shows have secured a season two order.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

