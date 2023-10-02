Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James Is Having Its Biggest Sale of the Year — and Prices Start at Just $3

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Midi dresses, crossbody bags, and more fall styles are up to 70 percent off

People / Reese Herrington

Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James clothing brand has so many epic deals right now, it should be illegal.

The brand’s biggest sale of the year, the Tent Sale, kicked off last week, and prices are jaw-droppingly low. Midi dresses, fall-ready sweater jackets, and crossbody bags — which are popular among celebs right now (even Witherspoon!) — are on sale for up to 70 percent off. We found items with prices marked all the way down to $3, which is less than the price of a cup of coffee these days. There’s no code required, but the sale ends on Sunday, October 8, so make sure to get busy shopping.

Keep scrolling to shop our 13 favorites finds from the Draper James sale, all under $90.

Shop the Draper James Tent Sale

Draper James Tie Neck Top in Lurex Plissé, $49 (Save $86)

Draper James

$135

$49

Buy on draperjames.com

Talk about a shirt that’s good on all fronts: The long sleeves are necessary for fall, the tie-neck is tasteful enough for the office, and the shimmery gold material would work for fancy holiday parties. It’s also date-night friendly when you style it with the matching skirt that’s more than 65 percent off, as well as convertible for days you want to shimmer at home or work.

Story continues

Draper James Maren Jumpsuit in Blackwatch Plaid, $79 (Save $96)

Draper James

$175

$79

Buy on draperjames.com

Everyone from Blake Lively to Jennifer Lopez to Chrissy Teigen has been wearing wide-leg jumpsuits lately, and this green-and-black plaid one is a more fall-ready iteration of the trend — and it’s also just a few dollars shy from being $100 off. The print also looks festive for upcoming holidays, but classic enough to wear now. And it’s even similar to one Kate Middleton has worn.

Draper James Deana Smocked Dress in Blue Gingham, $69 (Save $81)

Draper James

$150

$69

Buy on draperjames.com

If you want to rock a pattern that Witherspoon wears often, go for gingham — which the Legally Blonde actress has worn while getting a sweat in. The Deana Smocked Dress incorporates the print into your clothing in a way that works well beyond just a yoga mat, and it has dozens of positive reviews, with shoppers calling it “beautiful,” “flattering,” and “super comfy.”



Keep scrolling to shop more Draper James items while they’re on sale for the next few days.

Draper James Button-Front Top in Blue Gingham, $39 (Save $56)

Draper James

$95

$39

Buy on draperjames.com

Draper James Go Y’all Spirit Tassel, $3 (Save $12)

Draper James

$15

$3

Buy on draperjames.com

Draper James Tiered Midi Skirt in Garden Mum, $59 (Save $116)

Draper James

$175

$59

Buy on draperjames.com

Draper James Classic Bow Scrunchie, $5 (Save $15)

Draper James

$20

$5

Buy on draperjames.com

Draper James Square Neck Smocked Dress in Georgia Plaid, $59 (Save $76)

Draper James

$135

$59

Buy on draperjames.com

Draper James Pearl Top Handle Crossbody, $39 (Save $51)

Draper James

$90

$39

Buy on draperjames.com

Draper James Reversible Belted Jacket in Embroidered Chambray, $69 (Save $56)

Draper James

$125

$69

Buy on draperjames.com

Draper James Bethany Booties, $89 (Save $19)

Draper James

$108

$89

Buy on draperjames.com

Draper James Turtleneck Pullover Fleece in Teal, $39 (Save $36)

Draper James

$75

$39

Buy on draperjames.com

Draper James Marled Sweater Jacket, $69 (Save $126)

Draper James

$195

$69

Buy on draperjames.com

