Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Convinced Her To Try This On-Trend Hairstyle

One fun thing about having a relative with an uncanny resemblance to you is that when they try something new and trendy, like a curtain fringe, you get a good idea of what they would look like on you. This exact scenario played out with Reese Witherspoon, who’s been convinced to try a fringe after seeing how good her 21-year-old daughter, Ava Phillippe, looks with a feathery curtain fringe.

In a selfie posted to Instagram, Witherspoon and Phillippe pose cheek-to-cheek, showing their likeness. The big difference, however, is they have different haircuts: Witherspoon wears a classic mid-length lob, while Phillippe’s blonde hair is longer, wavier, and accented with a curtain fringe.

Clearly inspired by her daughter’s look, Witherspoon captioned the photo with a callout to Phillippe and her cute and trendy hairstyle, asking her followers: “Should I get bangs?” They say like mother, like daughter, but you can also flip it in reverse. In this case, it’s daughter pulling influence, convincing us that we just might see Witherspoon with some a fresh curtain fringe come autumn.

