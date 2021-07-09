Reese Witherspoon and Dakota Fanning share Sweet Home Alabama throwbacks

Reese Witherspoon and Dakota Fanning are serving up some Sweet Home Alabama feels, thanks to a sentimental throwback Thursday.

Witherspoon posted an iconic image from the film on Instagram, sharing the moment where her character Melanie tells her fiancé Andrew Hennings, played by Patrick Dempsey, that she's still in love with Josh Lucas' Jake — her legal husband.

"Do you remember what she said?" asked Witherspoon in her caption.

Fanning, who played the younger Melanie in the film, wasted no time with her response, quoting Witherspoon's line: "The truth is I gave my heart away a long time ago, my whole heart, and I never really got it back."

Witherspoon reacted with a heart and smiley-crying emoji face, writing, "love you, little Melanie!"

M. Caulfield/WireImage Reese Witherspoon and Dakota Fanning

The moment comes on the heels of Lucas appearing on SiriusXM's Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw, where he was asked if fans will ever get a sequel to the poplar rom-com, which was released in 2002.

"Look, I would love to do the sequel," the actor admitted, acknowledging that Witherspoon's many career hats are the reason fans might not see a reunion between Melanie and Jake – at least for a little while. "The issue is Reese has got a book club. And I'm saying that like, laughingly, but Reese is, you know, I've heard like, 'Oh, you can talk to her about stuff five years from now, now.'... She's a mogul."

So, hang tight Sweet Home Alabama fans, your moment to see Melanie and Jake again may be in the cards... provided Witherspoon can make some time in her schedule. In the meantime, we can rest easy knowing the cast still remembers all their epic moments.

Related content: