Reese Witherspoon Channels Her Inner Child with Fun-Filled Snow Day

Reese Witherspoon

reese witherspoon/instagram

Reese Witherspoon is no stranger to letting her playful side shine — with or without sun!

The Morning Show star, 45, posted a video of herself on Instagram on Thursday thoroughly enjoying her snow day, which consisted of frolicking around in a downfall of snowflakes and, of course, making snow angels.

"My kid said if you throw ice down the toilet, wear your shirt backwards and dance on the bed... it will snow. I think it worked!! 🧊❄️☃️," she captioned the cute video, in which she's sporting a bright yellow beanie, a floral print jacket, and red lips.

RELATED: Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Enjoy Fun-Filled Snow Day with Her Adorable Dog Maverick

"Soooooo cute I can't even," Dollface star Kat Dennings commented, while pastry chef and Cupcake Wars judge Candace Nelson wrote, "What fun!!!!!!!"

Added Witherspoon's longtime friend Octavia Spencer: "❤️❤️❤️❤️."

RELATED: Octavia Spencer Says Her House Is Haunted by the Ghost of a Western Movie Star: 'I Love Him'

Reese Witherspoon

reese witherspoon/instagram

Additionally, the Big Little Lies star posted a cute snap of herself on her Instagram Story taking in the cold winter weather, simply writing, "Snow day ❄️."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Witherspoon, who has been working on the third installment of her 2001 film Legally Blonde, recently shared details about the highly anticipated follow-up, which is set to also star fan-favorite Jennifer Coolidge.

RELATED VIDEO: Reese Witherspoon Says Jennifer Aniston is 'One of the Funniest People' She Has Ever Met

"I wish I could take a poll of everybody watching and say like, 'What do you wanna see us do?' I mean, just the idea of being anywhere with Jennifer would be the greatest," the award-winning actress said in a joint interview with Coolidge, 60, for Backstage in December.

"And visiting characters 20 years later to see what's changed about them and what hasn't," she added.

Continued Witherspoon: "The movie is such a feminist movie too, at the time, about really that your life doesn't have to be defined by your romantic relationships; it can be defined by your girlfriends, by your sense of self-worth, by your job, your education, your accomplishments. So it's interesting to visit characters 20 years later. Mindy Kaling's writing it. They're in the process of it."