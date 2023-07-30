Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Twinned in Strapless Styles on the Red Carpet, and These Lookalikes Start at $21

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Show a little shoulder in these summer dresses and tops

Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

It’s no secret that Reese Witherspoon’s 23-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe looks a lot like her, and while walking the green carpet at Oceana’s annual Sea Change summer party, the mother-daughter duo really had onlookers doing a double take.

The Morning Show actress and her daughter decided to wear matching styles to the event, and they turned to one of summer’s go-to tops: strapless silhouettes. Witherspoon wore a sage green cinched strapless dress, while Phillippe went with a white cinched strapless top.

Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

Witherspoon isn’t the only star to turn to strapless silhouettes in the spring and summer: Meghan Markle wore a gold strapless dress in March, and last summer, Kate Middleton wore a chic black strapless gown in New York City.

Without sleeves, strapless styles allow your arms and chest to breathe, which makes being outside in the heat more bearable. If you’re looking for a flattering way to stay cool and look good while doing it, read on for more strapless dresses and tops starting at just $21.

Strapless Dresses and Tops Inspired by Reese Witherspoon

Related: Reese Witherspoon Shopped with Her Daughter in the Simple White Tee She Keeps Going Back To — Get the Look Starting at $7

Story continues

Zesica Strapless Satin Maxi Dress, $40 ($8 Off)

Amazon

$48

$40

Buy on Amazon

If you love the look of Witherspoon’s strapless dress, this satin maxi dress by Zesica is a budget-friendly lookalike that you can wear out to dinner, wedding-related events, and more. It has a strapless silhouette with a maxi design that falls just at the ankles, offering great leg coverage. The slip dress has a zipper enclosure in the back for a secure fit, plus the folded bust has elastic to help keep the dress in place.

It comes in a satin-like finish made of polyester and spandex that adds a touch of elegance. In addition to this beautiful sage hue that looks similar to the color Witherspoon has on, you can snag it in 18 other colors like blue, red, and pink.

Picpunmak Strapless Top

Amazon

$21

Buy on Amazon

Or, you can go with the strapless top like Phillippe and pair it with a pair of pants or a skirt. Check out the Picpunmak Strapless Top that’s available at Amazon for just $21. The shirt has an asymmetrical slit that enhances your waist and lets more airflow in, and it has. The shirt is a pull-on style that makes getting ready so easy, and this white hue in a breezy cotton blend pairs with practically everything in your closet.

Madewell 100% Linen Cutout Strapless Midi Dress, $39 (Save $129)

Madewell

$168

$39

Buy on madewell.com

No matter the season, a black dress is a closet staple — Taylor Swift hit the studio in the tried-and-true hue this summer. And you can combine two trends with Madewell’s Linen Cutout Strapless Midi Dress, which comes in a strap-free silhouette and that staple black color. The dress is weaved in 100 percent linen with a subtle cutout at the bust.. It’s machine-washable, is available in sizes 00 through 16, and in the past week alone, more than 2,000 Madewell shoppers have added it to their carts. It’s on super sale right now too, coming in at just $39.

Strapless dresses and tops are forever the ultimate summer pieces, allowing your arms to maximize airflow. If you’re looking to add the silhouette to your summer wardrobe and perhaps get in on the twinning action with Witherspoon and her daughter, read on for more strapless options from Banana Republic Factory, Amazon, and Nordstrom below.

Banana Republic Linen-Blend Tube Dress

Banana Republic

$120

$95

Buy Now

Tsher Store Tube Top Dress

Amazon

$29

Buy Now

Zesica Floral Strapless Dress

Amazon

$47

Buy on Amazon

Rip Curl Sunrise Session Floral Cutout Dress

Nordstrom

$75

Buy on Nordstrom

Timathous Strapless Tube Top Dress

Amazon

$35

Buy on Amazon

Topshop Ruched Strapless Top

Nordstrom

$45

Buy on Nordstrom

Free People Floral Strapless Peplum Top

Nordstrom

$58

Buy on Nordstrom

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.