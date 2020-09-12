Reese’s Is Reportedly Launching A Big Cup That’s STUFFED With Potato Chips

From Delish

There are plenty of sweet-and-salty-combination snacks out there, but Hershey’s Reese’s might be taking the cake with the new Big Cup With Potato Chips. According to Instagram account @junkfoodleaks_, the cups will be available soon — which can’t be soon enough, if you ask us.

While we’re never 100% convinced that a product is actually coming out until it’s confirmed by the brand or is spotted in stores, @junkfoodleaks_ is the same account that leaked M&M’s Fudge Brownie, Kit Kat Birthday Cake, and Nerds Gummy Clusters, we have a lot of faith that the Reese’s Big Cup With Potato Chips will be happening.

As the name suggests, this candy consists of milk chocolate cups that are filled with potato chip-filled peanut butter. The packaging shows that two cups come in a pack and the potato chip pieces are mixed throughout the peanut butter, so you should get a crunchy, salty element in each bite.

“Anyway, this creation, which will be available soon I believe, is pretty spot-on and WELL worth it if you like salty,” the caption reads. “It’s too small of a chip ratio to really get as much as you’d need. What would be better is one big chip in the center of the cup. Other than that, it’s cool — and it’s good; but I’m definitely not selecting this instead of the classic one.”

It’s only a matter of time until more information comes out on the Reese’s Big Cup With Potato Chips and, when it does, you know we’ll keep you in the loop. Until then, we’ll be dreaming of this chocolate, peanut butter, and potato chips mega treat.

