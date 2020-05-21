ReelTime VRs New Amazon Prime Video Series To be Shot in 360 VR Showcases Select Resorts Able to be Seen by More than 32.4 Million US/UK Amazon Prime Viewers and on Top VR Networks

BOTHELL, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2020 / ReelTime VR/ReelTime Media (OTC PINK:RLTR)(OTC PINK:BCCI) ReelTime VR announced that it is moving forward with its' planned filming of a new Virtual Reality series that will be produced utilizing its state of the art Virtual Reality production capabilities and its proprietary "Ubiquiview" technologies. The series which showcases unique resort properties is slated to debut on Amazon Prime Video and is expected to be able to be seen by its 32.4 million US/UK Amazon Prime Video Viewers.

Earlier this year marking another pioneering achievement by ReelTime VR and another landmark first for Amazon Prime Video, ReelTime VRs VR travel series "In Front of View" starring international superstar Front Montgomery and her daughter Leonie Montgomery became the first and only content provider in the world to have shot a live-action series in full 360 Virtual Reality that had been adapted to, and able to be seen as a series on Amazon Prime Video.

https://www.amazon.com/Mallika/dp/B083PS2CRN/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=in+front+of+view&qid=1579566153&s=instant-video&sr=1-1

ReelTimes VR capabilities which were recently showcased in Inc. Magazines' March 24th issue solves the monetization problem of high production cost in relationship to the size of the potential audience that has thwarted VR content creation. Using ReelTime process and Ubiquiview technology, content can be shot in VR yet made available to major networks and other flat content portals as well. By expanding the number of potential viewers from only those with a VR headset to nearly all widely used formats, traditional monetization via product placement, embedded advertising, pre, and post-roll sponsorships, etc. become possible.

Barry Henthorn CEO stated: "With on-location shooting having halted due to the COVID 19 virus and restrictions on travel, we have been able to continue the development of our production processes and technology developments. We are very much looking forward to the world safely traveling again and to our ability to share unique resorts with those who are considering traveling or are unable to experience the resorts. The ability for the new series to be seen on Amazon Prime and on top VR portals has been instrumental in our ability to gain sponsors and partners for the project."

In other news:

ReelTime VR appeared in TIME Magazine (Jan. 20, 2020 - Vol 195 1) where it was singled out as companies "Among those most likely to gain from the growing virtual reality market" and where it cited t ReelTimes "In Front of View" as "The World's No. 1, VR Travel Show".

ReelTime announced last week that it had begun building a new state of the art Virtual Studio capable of producing and Broadcasting Virtual Reality and 4K Flat format content worldwide.

ReelTime Media has begun production of TV and radio commercials for Baristas Munchie Magic and that it has had become the exclusive marketing agency of record and production partner for the Baristas Coffee (OTC PINK:BCCI) / Ben & Jerry's partnership agreement with Unilever www.unilever.com developing and implementing a network to deliver Ben and Jerry's ice cream and Baristas Coffee products, along with other snacks to homes and businesses throughout America.

About Amazon Prime Video: Prime Video, also marketed as Amazon Prime Video, is an American Internet video-on-demand service that is developed, owned, and operated by Amazon. It offers television shows and films for rent or purchase and Prime Video, a selection of Amazon original content, and licensed acquisitions included in Amazon's Prime subscription. In the UK, US, Germany, Sweden, and Austria, access to Prime Video is also available through a video-only membership, which does not require a full Prime subscription.[ In France and Italy, Rent or Buy and Prime Video are not available on the Amazon website and Prime Video content is only accessible through a dedicated website. In some countries, Prime Video additionally offers Amazon Channels, which allows viewers to subscribe to other suppliers' content, including HBO in the United States.

About ReelTime Rentals, Inc. d/b/a ReelTime Media: www.reeltime.com, is a publicly-traded company based in Seattle, WA (RLTR). ReelTime Media provides end to end production capabilities and discount media purchasing that is redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. ReelTime is also is in the business of developing, producing, and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technologies. We have an end to end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime Currently produces three ongoing series for the Samsung Gear VR platform and distributes them over numerous VR delivery portals including Gear VR, Oculus, Veer VR, HTC Vive, YouTube 360, Facebook, and others. ReelTime Media also publishes the book "It Was Always Me Edward Edwards the most Prolific Serial Killer of all time" which has been the subject of a cover story on People Magazine, Rolling Stone, In Touch, and a six-part series on Paramount network, www.itwasalwaysme.com.

