Reel Suspects Boards French Pic ‘One Last Time’ From Debutant Director Olympe De G – Cannes

EXCLUSIVE: Paris-based sales co Reel Suspects has added a late title to its slate for this week’s Cannes virtual Marche.

Une Dernière Fois (One Last Time) is the debut feature of Olympe de G, a successful director of commercials and music videos in France, including for band Christine And The Queens.

The pic follows a 69-year-old woman who refuses to age in a society that doesn’t take care of elderly people. She decides to plan for her death, including devoting the last year of her life to her last meal, last walk, and the last time she will have sex.

The movie stars Brigitte Lahaie, her first lead film role since 1995. The pic is produced by Kidam, Topshot Films and Olympe de G. production, in coproduction with Canal+.

“This is an extremely contemporary tale, with a prominent female team behind the scenes. An exploration of ageing human sexuality with a feminist perspective, that denounces a certain type of male chauvinism. On the border of arthouse and porno-erotic cinema, we are extremely touched by Brigitte performance that delivers a universal message that we should all listen,” said Reel Suspects chief Matteo Lovadina.

The company will also be selling Uruguyan horror Al Morir La Matinée in the market, and Come True by Canadian director Anthony Scott Burns.

