Reel big fish: Anglers reflect on sport's allure as licence-free week arrives

Looking for some family fun this week? This activity might get you hooked.

A week of licence-free fishing has begun in Ontario — one of four each year — just as pandemic restrictions are gone and school is out. Anglers of all ages can choose from a vast range of Southwestern Ontario’s rivers and lakes to bait a hook and cast a rod.

At Fanshawe Conservation Area on Saturday, Gavin Murray, 6, joined his little brother Theo, 3, and parents Adrian and Laura to give fishing another go. “I caught my first fish here last year,” Gavin said enthusiastically.

His favourite part? “I really like waiting for the fish. It’s really relaxing,” said the youngster, his brother agreeing with a smile.

Further down the banks of the Thames River, Brandy Jensma and Mike Davies were teaching Davies’ two sons how to cast a rod and reel.

“We’re not pros, but it’s the fun of it,” said Jensma. “It’s so relaxing to fish and spend time with the family.”

The two boys, Travis, 8, and Nathan, 6, had gifted their dad a new rod for Father’s Day. For him, a long-time angler, the best thing about family fishing is “getting the kids out” to learn.

On top of this week’s dates, from July 2 to July 10, licence-free fishing is allowed on the Mother’s Day weekend in May, Father’s Day weekend in June and the Family Day long weekend in February.

Typically, anglers are required to buy a provincial fishing licence, which ranges from a sport licence good for one year to a one-day licence.

While some youngsters may choose to familiarize themselves with the basic rod-and-reel setup, skilled anglers like 19-year-old Kory Cornish typically look for something bigger.

“Patience is key,” he said Saturday at Lake Lisgar in Tillsonburg, during the town’s 8th annual fishing derby. The overall experience, though, is about “having fun.”

Cornish typically does catch-and-release fishing but will sometimes keep fish like Bass or trout – “only if they’re huge,” he said.

Eric Collins from Tillsonburg, his wife and two sons, ages three and five, were also taking advantage of the family fishing fun over the weekend. “I’ve been coming to this lake ever since I was a little boy,” Collins said of Lake Lisgar. “My dad used to bring me, and now it’s kind of neat that we’re able to bring the boys.

Calvi Leon, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, London Free Press