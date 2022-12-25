Reeking and rabid: Placer County skunk is positive for rabies. Take these precautions

Ari Plachta
·2 min read
The Sacramento Bee

A skunk found in a Placer County backyard has tested positive for rabies, prompting the public health department there to remind residents to vaccinate dogs and avoid contact with wild animals.

“While in this case thankfully no people were exposed, it is a good opportunity to remind folks to exercise caution around wild animals — even those that might seem friendly or in need of help,” Placer County Public Health Director Meghan Marshall said in a Wednesday news release. “That goes for skunks, bats, raccoons, foxes and other wild animals as well.”

People and unvaccinated animals can get rabies through a bite from an infected animal. Once a person begins showing signs and symptoms of rabies, the disease is usually fatal.

Anyone who may have been exposed should seek medical assistance for treatment.

Any animal that appears sick, disoriented or to be behaving unusually should be reported to Animal Control at 530-886-5500.

Here are some safety tips:

  • Have dogs vaccinated regularly. This will protect them if they are exposed to animals with the disease and prevent them from becoming a carrier and infecting humans.

  • Do not handle stray, wild or dead animals.

  • Keep pets indoors or supervised to limit their exposure to wild animals that may be rabid.

  • Use a leash when walking dogs or keep them in a fenced-in yard.

  • Do not feed or put water for pets outside.

  • Keep garbage securely covered.

If you are bitten by an animal, follow these steps:

  • Immediately wash the wound with soap and water and continue irrigating the wound for 10 to 15 minutes. This will help kill and remove any rabies virus that may have entered the wound.

  • Contact your health-care provider to see if you should be vaccinated.

  • Fill out a bite report. If bitten by a domestic animal, try to get the pet owner’s name, address and phone number or get information for any person that may be able to identify the animal.

  • If bitten by a wild animal, call 530-886-5500 to see if the animal can be captured and tested for rabies.

