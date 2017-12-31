Reed leads Clemson to 78-62 win over Wolfpack

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) -- Clemson's Elijah Thomas is like most everyone else out there - he's waiting to see more before fully believing in the Tigers' strong start.

Clemson (12-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) continued its best start in nine years and won its eighth consecutive game with a 78-62 victory over North Carolina State on Saturday. Thomas, who had 10 points and 10 rebounds, accepts that all Tiger fans and those in college basketball are reserving judgment on the Tigers' start.

''Last year we had a similar record and we kind of dropped the ball in conference,'' Thomas said. ''We're not worried about the attention we get.''

The Tigers will get more and more if they keep playing like this.

Marcquise Reed scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half and led all five starters in double figures. It is their best start under coach Brad Brownell and best since opening 16-0 in 2008-09.

Brownell likes his team and thinks it will continue to gel.

''We're playing well, but I thought we were playing well last year,'' he said. ''I don't know. We'll see.''

Clemson took control with defense, overcoming sluggish early shooting and a strong start by the Wolfpack (10-4, 0-1).

North Carolina State took its biggest lead, 16-10, on Torin Dorn's jumper with 9:18 to go. That's when the Tigers closed the half with a 23-8 surge to move in front for good. Grantham got the run started with a 3-pointer and closed it by collecting Gabe DeVoe's missed shot and throwing up a shot just before the buzzer sounded to put Clemson ahead 33-24.

The Wolfpack had problems with Clemson's defense in the critical stretch, going 1 of 10 from the field with three of their seven first-half turnovers.

North Carolina State cut an 11-point lead to six on Braxton Beverly's jumper and 3-pointer early in the second half. But the Tigers gradually stretched the lead out to 19 points to stay comfortably ahead the rest of the way.