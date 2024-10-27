Reed comes off bench to run for 3 second-half TDs to help No. 14 Texas A&M beat No. 8 LSU 38-23

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — With Texas A&M down 10 in the third quarter Saturday night against LSU and looking to jumpstart his stagnant offense, Aggies coach Mike Elko pulled quarterback Conner Weigman for Marcel Reed.

The move paid off.

Reed ran for three second-half touchdowns and No. 14 Texas A&M beat eighth-ranked LSU 38-23 to become the only team undefeated in Southeastern Conference play.

“It was a litany of issues and we just felt like we needed a spark and we pulled the trigger and went with Marcel and what a spark he gave us,” Elko said.

The Aggies (7-1, 5-0) picked off three of Garrett Nussmeier's passes after halftime to get their seventh straight victory since losing to Notre Dame in the opener.

Texas A&M, in its first season under Elko after Jimbo Fisher’s firing, scored touchdowns on four straight possessions Reed in the third quarter.

“We all had a chip on our shoulder," Reed said. "We didn't think they respected us coming into Kyle Field. So getting that spark in the second half and getting the team going, there was no going back from that at all.”

The Aggies wowed a crowd of 108,852 to improve to 5-0 in SEC play for the first time as they chase their first appearance in the conference championship game.

“The price of success and the price of winning games like that is you have a target on your back,” Elko said. “What 5-0 means is we’re really going to have a heck of a time to get to 6-0.”

LSU (6-2, 3-1) led by 10 with about eight minutes left in the third when BJ Mayes grabbed an interception and returned it to the Tigers 8. Reed came in and scored on a keeper on the next play to cut it to 17-14.

The Tigers had a chance to add to the lead with about five minutes left in the third when they lined up for a 46-yard field goal attempt. But the ball was snapped before the holder was ready and it bounced off his shoulder and rolled away.

“That’s twice now that’s happened. It’s unacceptable," LSU coach Brian Kelly said. "We have to get it fixed. That’s never going to happen again, ever.”

A second 8-yard run by Reed made it 21-17 with about a minute left in the third.

Mayes intercepted Nussmeier again two plays later to give the Aggies the ball right back. Reed’s third TD came on a 4-yard scamper early in the fourth.

“We need to spend more time each and every week, because right now I would run the quarterback against us,” Kelly said.

Nussmeier ran for a 1-yard touchdown with about 10 minutes to go but the 2-point conversion throw failed to leave LSU down 28-23.

Le’Veon Moss scored his second touchdown on a 3-yard run on the next drive to push the lead to 35-23. Reed set up that touchdown with a 54-yard throw to Noah Thomas followed by runs of 12 and 6 yards.

Nussmeier was picked off again on the next drive to squash any hopes of a comeback.

Reed, who started three games this season when Weigman was injured, was 2 of 2 for 70 yards and ran for 62 yards. Weigman was 6 of 18 for just 64 yards before he was pulled in the third.

Nussmeier was 25 for 50 for 405 yards and two touchdowns with the career-high three interceptions.

LSU led early after Mason Taylor’s 2-yard touchdown reception with about four minutes left in the first quarter. That score came after the Tigers recovered a fumble by Moss on the Texas A&M 21.

Texas A&M cut the lead to 3 when Moss scored on a 7-yard run late in the first quarter.

Aaron Anderson scored on a 76-yard catch and run to push the score to 17-7 with about five minutes left in the first half.

LSU’s Damian Ramos missed field goals of 48 and 49 yards in the second quarter.

Elko is proud of the progress the team has made in his first season.

“This is a real program. It’s not fake,” he said. “It’s not a politician running this program, talking fast and BS-ing everybody. This is a real program and for all the recruits out there, this is a real place.”

The takeaway

Reed showed that A&M’s offense is much more dangerous and dynamic with him under center, making a strong case to remain the starter for the rest of the season.

Nussmeier must make better decisions for the Tigers to bounce back from this loss and remain in contention for a spot in the conference title game.

“We lost our margin,” Kelly said. "We have no margin for error.”

Running wild

The Aggies piled up 242 yards rushing while the Tigers managed just 24. Texas A&M entered the game ranked 13th in the country by averaging 218.6 yards rushing a game.

Poll implications

The Aggies should move up a couple of places after the win while the Tigers will certainly tumble several spots.

Up next

LSU: Hosts No. 15 Arkansas on Nov. 9.

Texas A&M: At South Carolina next Saturday.

Kristie Rieken, The Associated Press