Reece Prescod backs Team GB athletes for success at Berlin 2018 European Athletics Championships

British sprinter Reece Prescod has hailed the next generation of British athletes ahead of the European Athletics Championships.

100m specialist Prescod, 22, was one of three athletes recorded for a documentary by Nike as they launched their new Pegasus Turbo runners.

And ahead of the British athlete’s run at the Berlin 2018 event, he believes the future is bright for Britain – who reckons GB could top their London 2012 Olympics results.

He said: “I think we’ve got quite a lot of medal hopes to be honest; I think there’s a younger generation of British Athletes coming through with a potential to win medals so I’m hoping that we just get the relay.

Could Team GB be headed for glory in Berlin? Reece Prescod thought so, speaking at a Nike Pegasus Turbo event

“We’re obviously good at the relay, everybody knows that so I feel there’ll be a lot of medals there but individually I’m hoping that we can definitely challenge for a good couple of medals and hopefully similar scores to like London 2012 and if not, better.”

Ahead of the Championships, 200m World Champion Dafne Schippers and 1500m runner Konstanze Klosterhalven were filmed alongside Prescod – over the space of 48 hours – by award-winning documentary film maker Ian Derry.

Iconic Berlin locations such as Templehof airport and Messendam subway provide a rich urban backdrop as Derry reveals candid insights into the training, preparation and mindset of these elite athletes, ahead of the European Track and Field Championships.

And Prescod told Yahoo Sport his own personal targets are particularly high.

He added: “In an ideal world, I would obviously like to win a championship – so far, I’ve been very fortunate in my championships that I’ve either won or made the final so it’s always been an aim of mine.

“I definitely want to like challenge for a medal this year, so I’ve just got to make sure in the final I bring my best race and hopefully it’ll be enough.”

Portraits of Speed will premiere at the Nike Fast Lab in Berlin, on August.