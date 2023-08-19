Reece Prescod accuses UK Athletics of 'emotional blackmail'

Reece Prescod claims he was told his reputation would suffer if he walked out of the squad - PA/Martin Rickett

Reece Prescod has laid bare the chaos behind Britain’s preparations for the 4x100m relay at the World Championships, comparing his treatment by the UK Athletics hierarchy to emotional blackmail.

Prescod, who was part of the team that won bronze at last year’s World Championships, claims he was told “you know your reputation is going to be ruined if you do this,” after he withdrew from the squad following a hip injury during practice that needed an injection.

Remarkably, despite being Great Britain’s fastest 100m runner in 2022, Prescod also revealed he had been told at the start of this year that he was no longer part of their relay plans following seven years with the squad.

He says there was then a ‘last minute’ U-turn that saw him invited back into the fold last month after finishing second in the British 100m trials and posting the third fastest time this year.

He said: “I came to practice, I hurt my hip in an exchange [off the bend into the final straight]. I then had to see the doctor, get an injection and it just kind of just messed up my training in preparation for this.

“Then I spent like two-three weeks just kind of getting myself right. I then arrived at the holding camp. There was a lot of pressure from the federation. I think there’s a little bit of a panic for numbers. Then it came out that ‘Reece quit’. I wouldn’t want to let down the country. It’s not that I didn’t want to be part of the team. I love the boys.

“But I didn’t want to risk hurting myself. It’s been quite hard, dealing with all the press and all the negativity. I’ve felt quite isolated at these champs if I’m being honest. I’ve felt quite distant from the team.”

Asked whether there was any hope of a change of heart before the relay heats on Friday, Prescod said: “I think, if I’m honest, the dust needs to settle. Because some of the conversations that I had … they weren’t very nice. And I was a bit upset. It just wasn’t a nice environment to be in. I had a few different meetings on occasions. And it kind of felt a little bit like emotional blackmail.

“I was kind of like, ‘I don’t want to let down the country’. And they were like, ‘You know your reputation is going to be ruined if you do this … and the media after this is not going to be a good place’.

“I’ve been on the circuit and trying to get a really positive reputation, trying to be a bit of a role model and then to have this kind of come out, I was like ‘Come On’.”

Asked if the comments had come from other athletes or the ‘hierarchy’, Prescod said: “Hierarchy. The other athletes are very supportive. Hopefully we can just get through this. I tried to help. I’ve spoken to the boys. I’ve apologised to them and said that I never want to let you guys down. I don’t want you to paint me as the bad guy.

“I’ve just had to say: ‘You know what, just get as far as you can in these champs and afterwards sit down with [Stephen] Maguire [UK Athletics’ technical director]’.”

UK Athletics did not respond to Prescod’s comments.

There was at least some positive relay news when the quartet of Lewis Davey, Laviai Nielsen, Rio Mitcham and Yemi Mary John won Britain’s first medal of the Championships – a silver – after Dutch superstar Femke Bol sensationally fell in the final metres of the race. The time of 3min 11.06sec set a new British record.

There was also drama in the women’s 10,000m when Sifan Hassan, the winner of the London Marathon, also fell while sprinting for a gold medal.

Prescod put his off-track stress behind him to progress on Saturday with team-mates Zharnel Hughes and Eugene Amu-Dadzie into the semi-finals of the men’s 100m sprint.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson is well in contention for a medal on Sunday evening after leapfrogging from second to fifth place on final event of day one of the women’s heptathlon.

Following a start that was delayed due to a torrential downpour, she ran well outside her 100m hurdles personal best before recovering to post the joint-best high jump of the competition. She faltered in the shot put but then bounced back with an excellent win in the 200m to move within 100 points of the leader Anna Hall.

