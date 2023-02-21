Reece Parkinson to leave BBC Radio 1Xtra and Lady Leshurr replaced

At least Reece Parkinson got chance to show off his beast mode before leaving

Drive-time presenter Reece Parkinson is leaving BBC Radio 1Xtra - seven years after he joined as an intern.

The DJ rose through the ranks and hosted a weekend show before taking over from MistaJam in 2020.

He said working at the station had been a "life-changing experience".

Lady Leshurr - who's waiting to go on trial accused of attacking her ex-girlfriend - is also being replaced, as the station announces a major schedule shake-up.

The 35-year-old from Birmingham has been off air from her Saturday afternoon slot since she was charged in October.

She's set to face a trial later this year charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. She denies the charges.

Reece joined 1Xtra in 2016 and presented the Weekend Breakfast Show and 1Xtra Talks - the station's flagship news and current affairs programme.

He got the drive-time gig the same year he started training for an ultra-marathon for a Newsbeat documentary.

The DJ got a shock diagnosis of type 1 diabetes just days before he was due to run, forcing him to pull out. But six months later, he got back into training and managed to complete a brutal 50-mile race.

Reece said his time at 1Xtra had been spent "fulfilling my intention of bringing positivity and light to the audience".

"Now I'm so excited to go and create more life-changing experiences at scale in my next project," he said.

Remi Burgz, who joined 1Xtra in 2021, will step into the coveted 16:00-19:00 slot.

She said: "I am so grateful for this opportunity, I can't believe I've been trusted to continue this amazing slot.

"Reece Parkinson has left big shoes to fill but I'm ready for the ride."

Lady Leshurr has been off air since she was charged with assault

Lady Leshurr is being replaced by Joelah Noble, who will present the Saturday 13:00-16:00 show.

Joelah was the official host of a behind-the-scenes YouTube show following the Lionesses Euro 2022 victory last summer, said the new show was a "dream".

Story continues

"Radio is one of my favourite things ever so to have my own slot is a dream," she said.

The station is also going to be hosting its first weekday show to come from outside London when Kaylee Golding takes over Remi's 13:00-16:00 slot.

Kaylee said she was "super excited" to be broadcasting from her home city of Birmingham.

The new 1Xtra line-up will be in place on 3 April

Faron McKenzie, 1Xtra's head of station, said the schedule changes would come into effect from 3 April.

"As a Birmingham native myself, I'm so proud to be delivering on that promise and bringing 1Xtra to such an amazing and diverse city," he said.

"I'm excited to see Kaylee represent, connect with new audiences, and inject her fun, Brummie energy into 1Xtra afternoons.

He said Reece would be "missed by all at the network and we wish him the best of luck in his exciting new projects".

"Remi has also forged an incredible relationship with our listeners in such a short space of time - proving her status as a broadcasting superstar.

"Topping it off, Joelah is ready to hit the ground running on her new show and her positive, warm and friendly vibes make her perfect for Saturday afternoons."

Newsbeat logo

Follow Newsbeat on Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 weekdays - or listen back here.