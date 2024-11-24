When Reece James will undergo hamstring scan to learn Chelsea injury fate

Chelsea captain Reece James is set to undergo a scan to reveal the severity of his latest injury on his hamstring.

Enzo Maresca confirmed that the defender picked up another injury to his hamstring ahead of Chelsea's clash with Leicester.

Without James, and fellow right-back Malo Gusto, Chelsea came away from the King Power Stadium as 2-1 victors.

Chelsea are hopeful that James' injury won't keep him out for long, with the England international only returning from a long-term absence recently.

However, James is still yet to have a scan on his injured hamstring despite it being confirmed that he will spend some time on the sidelines earlier in the week.

The date of James' scan has now been revealed, with Chelsea fans waiting nervously for the verdict on his injury, and to see how long they will be without their captain.

Matt Law of The Daily Telegraph reported that James will have his scan in the middle of next week, with the defender being forced to wait to find out the extent of his injury.

This is because swelling around James' hamstring has prevented the club from completing a full scan, when Chelsea had originally hoped to scan him over the weekend.

Law continues to describe James as 'devastated' over the injury setback as Chelsea are providing support to their captain.

Speaking to the press after Chelsea's win over Leicester, Maresca was asked about James' injury and a potential return date.

"We didn't have any update on Reece," he began. "We still have to wait for some day when he is going to do a scan again and we will see."

Following the news of his injury in the week, James took to social media to express his disappointment as his Instagram story read: "Hello all, I hope and wish you're all well.

"This message is to the people that understand and have respect for what I'm going through.. I appreciate you so much, your support and kind messages go further than you could ever imagine.

"And just to touch on me... I'm doing okay, been better and also been worse. Another challenge ahead accepted. Eventually I'll come out on top. Against all odds.

"Lastly, I'd like to touch on the festive period coming, these times are tough for everyone! I wish you all a happy and peaceful festive season."

It remains to be seen as to when Chelsea's captain will return, but with an ongoing battle against his injuries, fans will be eager to see their star return to his best even if it takes some time.