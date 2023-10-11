Reece James told ‘it’s war’ by Chelsea teammate in battle for position

Reece James and Malo Gusto are engaged in “war” over the right to play for Chelsea, the French full-back has stated.

Gusto has enjoyed a run in the first-team in his debut season at Stamford Bridge, which was recently cut short by a red-card suspension, after James’ long-running injury woes continued into the new campaign.

After the international break, the defenders will re-engage in what Gusto has described as a “really healthy competition” as the pair trade tips and advice on how to raise their game.

“We give each other a lot of advice, he tries to help me and I try to help him as best I can,” the 20-year-old told RMC Sport.

“On the pitch, it’s war, he knows it very well.

“We don’t necessarily do each other any favours and simply the best player will play.”

Another player Gusto is keen to learn from at Chelsea is Thiago Silva.

“He's one of the greatest defenders in the world,” said the Frenchman. “He's always on top and focused on what he's doing. Seeing that he's always giving it his all is something that's beautiful and inspires me a lot.”

Didier Deschamps called Gusto up to the France squad for the first time this month, as injury cover for Jules Kounde ahead of games against Netherlands and Scotland. The coach has spoken highly of the young full-back while also outlining where he can continue to develop.

“At Chelsea, there is more significant competition, even if he has been helped by an injury to their usual starter [James],” explained Deschamps.

“He has areas of his game to work on, and he knows that he can improve defensively. But he is a young player who already finds himself at Chelsea, and he has potential which promises further progression in the months to come.”