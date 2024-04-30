Reece James lauds Thiago Silva as one of the world's greatest ever players ahead of Chelsea exit

Reece James hailed Chelsea teammate as one of the greatest players to have played the game ahead of the defender’s imminent departure.

The 39-year-old this week confirmed he will call an end to a four-year stint at Stamford Bridge in which he won the Champions League and the Club World Cup.

Silva broke down in tears when addressing Blues supporters after settling in west London following his move on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in 2020.

Both of his sons, Iago and Isago, pay for the club’s academy teams at their Cobham training base and the family are expected to stay in the area when Silva eventually retires.

Despite the curtain closing on a Chelsea career to have yielded two major trophies from 151 appearances, Silva continues to be a leader in the dressing room.

He was lauded by teammates after a rousing speech at half-time against Aston Villa on Saturday, before the Blues came from 2-0 down to rescue a point.

Silva captioned an Instagram video depicting some of his best Chelsea moments: “What an incredible journey. There are still a few more games to enjoy together. Love you, Chelsea.”

Goodbye: Silva bid an emotional farewell to Chelsea fans earlier this week (X/@ChelseaFC)

In response, Blues captain James wrote: “A true brother. One of the best players to play the game and an even better person. We shared many memories together that’ll stay with me forever. Thank you for everything big bro.”

Silva is set for a scan on a groin injury sustained during the draw with Villa amid fears he has played his last ever game for the club.

Fluminense, who Silva played for after recovering from tuberculosis in 2006, are keen to bring the veteran back to Brazil.