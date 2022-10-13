Reece James injury: Chelsea optimistic after first assessments as defender set for scans

Hopeful: Reece James (AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea have been boosted by the news that the knee injury suffered by Reece James against AC Milan is not serious.

James was forced off in the second half of Tuesday’s 2-0 Champions League win in Italy but initial checks showed he avoided a major setback.

The right-back was due to undergo further tests but is optimistic he will make a swift return.

James is likely to miss Sunday’s trip to Aston Villa but it is hoped he will be back next week in time to face either Brentford on Wednesday or Manchester United on Saturday.

Graham Potter said on Tuesday that James would need "24 to 48 hours" for clarity on his injury and the Chelsea manager will update on his fitness at his press conference on Friday.

The good news about James is also a boost for England manager Gareth Southgate, who is sweating on the severity of the injury ahead of the World Cup this winter.

England have been spoilt for choice at right-back but Southgate has seen James, Kyle Walker and Trent Alexander-Arnold struck down with injury.

Walker faces a race to be fit in time for the World Cup in Qatar after undergoing groin surgery, while Alexander-Arnold faces two weeks out with an ankle injury.

James started England's last game - the 3-3 Nations League draw with Germany at Wembley last month.