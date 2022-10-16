Reece James faces four weeks in knee brace in fresh blow to World Cup hopes

Reece James of Chelsea FC eyes the ball during the Uefa Champions League football match AC Milan vs Chelsea - Piero Cruciatti/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Graham Potter has revealed that Reece James will spend the next four weeks with a brace on his injured knee – placing even further doubt on the right-back’s desperate bid to convince Gareth Southgate to take him to the World Cup.

England manager Southgate was at Villa Park on Sunday to watch Chelsea beat the hosts 2-0, courtesy of goals from Mason Mount, without James.

James is facing eight weeks out with the knee injury he suffered against AC Milan, although the star is aiming to return faster and has refused to rule himself out of the World Cup yet.

But Potter delivered more gloomy news on the 22-year-old by saying: “In terms of his involvement in the World Cup, I don’t know. It will depend on how he recovers. He will give everything. I’m sure he will. But he is in a brace for four weeks and that slows everything down.

“It wouldn’t be my place to predict what’s going to happen. He will be in a brace for four weeks. That’s all I know, what the next four weeks look like for him and that has implications in terms of what he needs to do to get fit from there but our job is just to help him in the short term now and get him back.

“He’s naturally disappointed. Naturally upset because he’s injured for us. He misses games for us when he was in a fantastic moment. His performance at Milan was incredible in both games so he’s got himself into a real good moment of form and as you can imagine he’s really disappointed to be injured but he’ll give everything. He’ll fight. Try his best to get back as quickly as he can and when he is he will be a top, top player.”

There was a claim on Sunday that the FA was annoyed that James had stayed in Milan for an extra day before flying home on an easyJet flight, but Potter said: “The boys had a couple of days free and – especially with the international players – it’s important to give them a break when you can and that’s the idea.

“Reece felt a bit of discomfort the following day, came home and we got it assessed as quickly as we could. Nothing has got worse because of how we acted in those times. Now we have to support him and get him strong.”