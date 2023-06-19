Reece James expected to seal Sheffield Wednesday transfer

Reece James is in talks to return to Sheffield Wednesday for the upcoming Championship season, according to reports.

The left-back, capable of playing in midfield, featured 34 times for the Owls in their promotion campaign last season.

The Blackpool loanee was shown a red card in his first start for the club, a game against Peterborough, who he later scored his first and only Wednesday goal against in the play-offs.

It was the second time he'd played under manager Darren Moore, who praised him throughout the season.

James himself wants to play at the highest possible level and reports suggest he's made it clear he's open to the move.

His parent club Blackpool were relegated to League One last season and are expected to lose a number of key players.

