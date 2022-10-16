Reece James: Chelsea manager Graham Potter casts fresh doubt on England defender’s World Cup hopes

Graham Potter has revealed Reece James will be in a knee brace for four weeks, casting further doubt over his World Cup chances.

Chelsea said in a statement on Friday that the 22-year-old will be out for eight weeks with the knee problem he suffered against AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday.

James remains hopeful of making the England squad for Qatar but his chances look unlikely after Potter’s comments following Sunday’s 2-0 away win at Aston Villa.

“In terms of his involvement in the World Cup, I don’t know," Potter said. "It will depend on how he recovers. He will give everything. I’m sure he will. But he is in a brace for four weeks and that slows everything down.

"That’s all I know the next four weeks look like for him and that has implications in terms of what he needs to do to get fit from there but our job is just to help him in the short term now and get him back."

Chelsea had hoped James escaped injury in Italy and kept him in Milan for an extra day.

The right-back was seen walking around the city on Wednesday before taking a budget EasyJet flight at night back to London.

Potter denies James was mishandled amid reports of anger from the FA.

The Chelsea manager said: "The boys had a couple of days free and – especially with the International players – it’s important to give them a break when you can and that’s the idea.

"Reece felt a bit of discomfort the following day, came home, and we got it assessed as quickly as we could. Nothing has got worse because of how we acted in those times. Now we have to support him and get him strong.”

James’s absence was felt at Villa Park on Sunday, despite Mount scoring two goals in an important win.

Potter admitted Chelsea produced a below-par performance against Villa and thanked his goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga for keeping Steven Gerrard’s side at bay.

"Kepa has found a fantastic level today," said Potter. "[He] made some brilliant saves that have kept us in the game and allowed us to win the points so really pleased for him."

Adding about the performance more generally, Potter said: “I think it’s a collective desire to do the ugly stuff in the game. A collective idea to help each other and to be together. If we have to suffer, we will suffer.

"We have humility and we know sometimes the opponent can get the better of us, that is normal in football. But you can see the players running and can see players getting bodies in the way to block shots. That is an important part of the game because we’ve got the quality in the group.

"We’re delighted with the three points, delighted with the clean sheet and happy with Mason and Kepa, in particular, to help us over the line. That is going to be the story, different players will have to step up and today they’ve done it.”

