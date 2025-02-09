Reece Howden beats hometown favourite for 3rd ski cross victory of World Cup season

Canadaa's Reece Howden, pictured, downed Italy's Simone Deromedis for his third World Cup ski cross victory of the season on Sunday in Val di Fassa, Italy. (Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images/File - image credit)

Canadian ski cross racer Reece Howden reached the medal podium for a second consecutive week, earning the victory Sunday over Italy's Simone Deromedis in the men's big final in Val di Fass, Italy.

Howden beat Japan's Ryo Sugai across the finish line and took the final place on the podium last week in Veysonnaz, Switzerland, where Deromedis prevailed.

Sunday was the native of Cultus Lake, B.C.'s third win of the season and first since defeating Alex Fiva, of Switzerland in Innichen, Italy in late December. Deromedis was third that day.

Howden's first gold medal of the season came earlier in December in Arosa, Switzerland.

Ryan Regez of Switzerland claimed bronze in Val di Fassa.

Edmonton's Abby McEwen was fourth in the women's big final on Sunday won by Jole Galli of Italy.

