Reebok Ushers in a New Era of Classics in "My Name Is" Campaign

Reebok is bringing it back old school with its latest "My Name Is" campaign, reminding us the classics are classics for a reason.

The iconic footwear brand highlights its timeless Classic Leather, Club C 85, BB 4000 II and LT Court sneakers, refreshing the '80s silhouettes for a younger and more discerning audience. The campaign video pokes fun at oversaturated and complicated ads, opting to put the spotlight on the collection of sneakers after hilariously putting the models through an array of flashy stunts.

Mirroring Gen Z's no-nonsense attitude, the mock short film pulls back the lights and cameras, preferring to see Reeboks in action. The line of footwear titans are given an updated treatment with the help of a refreshed archival color palette and bold embroidering of the model name stitched into the tongue of each sneaker. Joining the collection of footwear is an assortment of retro-inspired apparel.

Watch Reebok's cheeky yet innovative "My Name is" campaign below. The collection will be available on the brand's online store on April 4.