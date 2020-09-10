Reebok to Honor Nurses With Wonder Woman Collection

Reebok is honoring real-life superheroes with a collection tied to the soon-to-be-released “Wonder Woman 1984” film.

The activewear brand has teamed with Warner Bros. Consumer Products and DC Comics to create a collection of apparel and footwear, featuring Eighties silhouettes and styles that reference popular elements from the decade such as animal prints, double denim and iridescent materials.

Reebok is debuting the collection on female health-care workers who have been fighting the coronavirus pandemic this year. Boston-area nurses Cassie Moy, Kathryn D’Innocenzo, Solange Rosa, Suki Stiles, Taylor Meyer and Vilma Pacheco from major hospitals don the new styles in Wonder Woman-esque poses, and share their experiences with patients sick with COVID-19 in a short video.

“These nurses are on the frontlines fighting the first global pandemic of the century day in and day out by risking their lives to save others,” said Caroline Machen, vice president of global marketing. “While they might not see themselves as real life wonder women, we do.”

The collection launches on Sept. 17 with the Freestyle Hi in a holographic gold leather inspired by Diana’s golden eagle armor, and gold Classic Leather sneaker, as well as the Cheetah Freestyle Hi and Classic Leather in cheetah print that pull from the Cheetah/Barbara Ann Minerva character. The collection also includes the Club C 85 sneaker, the 80s Workout Plus, a white tracksuit, gold leggings and bra, T-shirts and accessories like fanny packs and socks.

A number of brands have launched collections for “Wonder Woman 1984,” the film starring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen, slated to premiere next month. Lauren by Ralph Lauren launched a collection exclusively at Bloomingdale’s for the retailer’s Shop for Good campaign. Miu Miu also dropped a capsule collection for the film, as did Revlon, EleVen by Venus Williams, Swarovski, Alex and Ani, and Zales among others.

