Reebok Collection Hits Macy’s Floors for Spring

The expanded Reebok assortment is hitting Macy’s floors.

Starting Tuesday the department store is increasing its assortment of the brand’s sportswear and activewear for men and women in the fitness, lifestyle and training categories. The assortment includes regular and extended sizes as well as special products and capsule collections designed exclusively for Macy’s.

Until this point, Macy’s had just carried Reebok footwear.

In sportswear, the offering includes shirts, jackets, joggers, leggings, sports bras, accessories that will retail from $25 to $85 on Macy’s e-commerce site, its mobile app and at select Macy’s stores around the country. Exclusive designs will include matching sets and loungewear with a minimalistic yet comfortable aesthetic that fits into the retailer’s spring message of “Dark Mode.” Lux leggings and bras that can be worn on the street or at the gym, as well as a retro-inspired tracksuit with Reebok’s signature Vector logo are also included.

“We are collaborating with Reebok in the design process to bring exclusive products to our customers,” said Rachel Leinwand, Macy’s vice president of merchandising for active, basics and outdoor. “The partnership with Reebok expands our sportswear and activewear assortment in a space where Reebok has authority, giving our customers more ways to own their style.”

“The Macy’s consumer will now have access to more Reebok styles than ever before,” added Portia Blunt, Reebok’s vice president of apparel. “As part of our partnership, Macy’s will have exclusivity on some of our top apparel collections, including our award-winning Lux franchise, with more exclusive designs and collections in-store and online coming in the seasons ahead. This is just the beginning of our expanded partnership, and we are excited for what’s to come.”

Reebok was purchased from Adidas by Authentic Brands Group last year for 2.1 billion euros. Macy’s also carries Adidas, Champion, Puma, Columbia Sportswear, DKNY Sport and other activewear brands.

