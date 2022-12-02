Reebok and Cardi B have dropped the final part of their next level collaboration

Marking the end of a multi-year collaboration, the final installment of Reebok x Cardi B’s line of shoes and apparel are available now.

Cardi’s done it again. Marking the end of a four-year partnership, Reebok and superstar Cardi B have released their fifth and final collection of footwear and apparel from the Reebok x Cardi B collection. The collection, titled “Let Me Be…Next Level Energy,” builds upon styles that were released earlier this fall. “We’re so grateful for our partnership with Cardi over the years,” says Reebok CEO, Todd Krinsky. “Since 2018, we have proudly pushed boundaries together, with an emphasis on inclusivity and self-expression, and this final collection really exemplifies and celebrates that.”

Styles from the collection feature new colorways in shoes, jackets, shorts, bodysuits and jumpsuits. “For my final collection with Reebok, I had to make sure we brought it to the next level,” says Cardi B. “I needed every piece from the slides to the jumpsuit to be big, bold and fun as we could make them.” Our top choice from the collection? The Cardi B High-Waisted Legging Shorts, which are available in women’s standard and plus-sizes 2XS to 4X. Shop the entire Reebok x Cardi B ‘Let Me Be…Next Level Energy’ collection below.

