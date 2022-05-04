Ree Drummond's Daughter Alex Shares the $17 Face Serum She Absolutely Loves



Is anyone else still swooning over Alex Drummond's wedding photos? It's been a year since Ree's eldest daughter was married, but we're still in awe of her stunning gown and her radiant skin. Maybe it was the bridal glow… or maybe it was her tried-and-true skincare regimen. Either way, we were curious to find out how Alex's skin stays so refreshed (even during the change of seasons!).

Luckily, Alex has been taking to Instagram lately to share her morning and night skincare routine, along with helpful tips and some of her favorite products and brands—and we've been taking notes!

While Alex admits she's no expert in skincare, we couldn't help but notice how smooth and dewy her skin has been looking lately. "Not that I'm any skincare guru," she says. "I have struggled with acne-prone, uneven, red, tough skin my whole life and I feel like I've settled on a routine that's really helped it." Ahead, try following her regimen for both morning and night.



Her Morning Routine

When it comes to Alex's morning routine, she keeps things simple with four main steps, which she calls, "the basic bones to any good skincare routine."

She starts by using a gentle cleanser and massaging into her hands so it gets "nice and sudsy!" Next, she uses toner: An important step for exfoliating and detoxifying pores (the Tula Pro-Glycolic 10% Resurfacing Toner that Alex uses is cooling without being irritating). Thirdly, there are tons of serums out there, but a vitamin C serum is a must-have for mornings. (She loves this Tula Triple Vitamin C Serum for brightening her skin.) Lastly, a lightweight moisturizer is essential for staying hydrated all day.

If you want to go an extra step, try Tula's Glow & Get It Eye Balm that's "super cooling and brightening and makes you feel so awake!" Alex says. Then, finish your dewy, refreshed look with a glossy lip (she swipes on the Laneige Lip Mask). "This stuff is worth the hype," Alex says. "I know it says sleeping mask, but I wear it all day long."

Of course, we can't forget about sunscreen—especially in the summer! "Something that has really helped transform my skin is keeping it out of the sun/using sunscreen," she says, "Sun makes your skin so tough and irritated." A good option is Neutrogena's Healthy Defense Daily Face Moisturizer with Sunscreen, which helps prevent sun damage and also happens to be one of Ree's favorite sunscreen brands.

Her Nighttime Routine



Staying consistent is the most important thing when it comes to a nighttime skincare routine. "It doesn't matter how tired you are," Alex says, "especially if you have makeup on, you have to do your skincare at night."

To start, she uses a cleanser with salicylic acid, which works by gently exfoliating the skin to really get into the pores. (Her go-to CeraVe Renewing SA Face Cleanser is a great facial cleanser for oily skin.) She follows up with Tula's Balancing Act Toner Pads to help balance and nourish her skin before bed—plus, it makes sure the skin is extra clean with no makeup left behind!

If there's one step that Alex recommends the most, it's retinol serum. Retinol products like her favorite CeraVe Acne Resurfacing Retinol Face Serum work by resurfacing your skin slowly, helping with anti-aging and wrinkles—just be sure to moisturize after since it can dry you out! And speaking of moisturizers, Alex keeps things simple by using Tula 24-7 Moisture Cream at night (it's the same moisturizer that she uses during the day!). You can put on a little more at night if you like that "greased up" feeling.

For an extra overnight treatment, Alex revealed in a recent Instagram story that Mighty Patch has been her secret to spot-treating pimples. The invisible hydrocolloid stickers are known to pull out gunk and visibly reduce the appearance of pimples overnight. And with nearly 88,000 reviews on Amazon, people seem to agree this product is a must-have!

Beyond that, consider following Alex's example by going for regular facials throughout the year and using a good sunless self-tanner for a healthy glow. Alex loves the St. Tropez Self-Tan Express and the St. Tropez Self-Tan Bronzing Water Face Mist. "I use this in the winter for a little glow," she says, "spray all over the face and neck after doing skincare at night."

