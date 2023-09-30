Ree Drummond Shows Off Hair Transformation of Her Signature Auburn Color: 'We Fixed That'

The 'Pioneer Woman' star explained that her hair color "kept fading to yellow/orange" in before and after photos shared on her Instagram Story Friday

Ree Drummond/Instagram Ree Drummond shares off her hair transformation in before and after photos on Instagram.

Ree Drummond is freshening up her signature red hair!

On Friday, the Pioneer Woman star, 54, showcased her new color on her Instagram Story, sharing two photos showing her hair before and after she went to the salon.

Drummond explained her "before" picture of copper-looking locks by writing next to a Big Bird sticker, “My hair just kept fading to yellow/orange.”

Ree Drummond/Instagram Ree Drummond shares the "before" photo of her hair.

She then posted a selfie featuring her new auburn color, “Well, we fixed that 😂.”

The food blogger also included a poll asking if her followers like the new ‘do, with the answer choices being “Yes” and hilariously “Please don’t say no 😂.”

Ree Drummond/Instagram Ree Drummond shows off her hair transformation after a visit to the salon.

Drummond previously showcased her hair transformation in an Instagram post at the end of August. She filmed a video at the Oma Salon in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with her hair colorist Amber Southern, and fittingly set the audio to “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” by Shania Twain.

“I don’t like posting about Amber because then she gets way too busy for me (haha), but just wanted to show you my red, which I decided to take back to more of a red/copper place after being in a more orange/yellow place for the past year or so,” Drummond wrote.

She continued, “In the before video, my hair is very faded because I’ve been busy and sick (I’m fine now), but my hair had started fading to a yellow type of place, emphasis on Big Bird. So the wonderful Amber set me on the straight and narrow again.”

“I know it looks super bright right now, but here’s the thing about redheads. We’re like shooting stars. Unpredictable. Rare. Fleeting. (What, Ree?? 😂),” she jokingly added, poking fun at herself.

“Point is, I’ll check back in a week and you’ll see. My hair is a different color every day! That’s because redheads are like shooting stars. Unpredictable. Rare. Fleeting…wait, I already said that. 🤓,” she concluded with another tease about redheads for good measure.

Before refreshing her hair color, Drummond recently enjoyed a trip to Vail, Colorado, which is home to one of her favorite chapels, according to her blog.



She visited the ski town with husband Ladd, daughter Paige, 24, and nephew Stuart Smith earlier this month.

Along with Paige, the mother of five also shares daughter Alex, 26; sons Bryce, 21, and Todd, 19; and foster son Jamar, 20, with Ladd.



Read the original article on People.