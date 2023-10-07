Ree Drummond Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Son Jamar on His 21st Birthday: 'I Love You'

Jamar joined the Drummond family in 2018, when Ree and Ladd Drummond became his foster parents

Ree Drummond is celebrating her son, Jamar Goff.

The Pioneer Woman star, 54, shared a loving tribute to Jamar on Instagram Saturday, to commemorate his 21st birthday.

“Today is October 7, otherwise known as Jamar’s birthday, and I hope these photos give you a little glimpse into his personality and his presence,” Ree wrote alongside a solo shot of Jamar, as well as some photographs of him with his two brothers, Bryce and Todd.

"With Jamar, there’s a whole universe going on in that mind and heart and soul of his. It’s a beautiful thing to behold," she continued, before noting that she wonders, like she does with all her kids, what Jamar could be doing in the years to come.

“I can’t wait to watch his future unfold. I know it will be filled with good things. I love you, Jamar!! ❤️🥳,” Ree concluded the caption.



Jamar joined the Drummond family in 2018, when Ree and her husband Ladd became his foster parents.

Ree initially kept the details of her fifth child under wraps, but eventually opened up about her relationship with Jamar in her book, Frontier Follies.

"Fostering a kid was never something Ladd and I pursued or felt called to do, but Jamar's circumstances presented themselves to us in a way we couldn't ignore," she wrote. "Long story short, all six foot five inches of him showed up at our house one afternoon, bag in hand, ready to move in."

However, she said he really became a part of the family when he had gotten in an accident on one of their all-terrain vehicles, which “badly injured his foot” and left him with “a skin graft” and much needed "tendon repair surgery.”

Todd Drummond, Jamar Goff, and Bryce Drummond posing together for a photo.

"Jamar's accident, while terrible, did wind up having an unexpected benefit for our newly modified family: It forced all of us to get pretty darn close, and fast," she wrote, adding that she changed his foot dressings and gave him medicine while her husband drove him to his doctor's appointments. Her sons, meanwhile, helped him get around.



"We were all up in Jamar's business, and if there'd been any hesitation on any of our parts to interact and get comfortable with one another, his injury quickly knocked down those walls and gave us all a reason to come together. Jamar had to learn to trust us," Ree explained.



