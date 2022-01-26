Ree Drummond Jokes About Sun-Soaked Selfie: 'I Always Kind of Just Miss the Mark'

Ree Drummond Jokes About Sun-Soaked Selfie

ree drummond/ instagram

Ree Drummond continues to be a relatable queen!

On Wednesday, the Pioneer Woman star shared a boomerang selfie video to Instagram, joking about herself in the caption.

"This would have been some impressive sunset selfie cinematography if not for the dog slobber on my coat," Drummond, 53, teased of the shot, taken as she flipped her red locks on her sunny Oklahoma ranch.

"I always kind of just miss the mark somehow…" she teased.

Fans in the comments section thought otherwise. "You aren't missing any marks, you're keeping it real," one said. "I would rather see the slobber and be able to relate than see unattainable perfection. Love you girl. You're an inspiration to the rest of the regular girls with dreams."

"You're authentic and that is your charm and why you're loved," another fan added.

This comes just days after Drummond clapped back at critics who criticized her Food Network show.

"While most of the feedback I receive on our self-shot cooking show is positive, I do hear from the occasional viewer who takes issue with the lack of professionalism and decorum displayed in the kitchen," the best-selling cookbook author explained on Instagram.

With her words, Drummond shared a clip from an episode of The Pioneer Woman, in which her daughter Paige Drummond playfully fought with brother-in-law Mauricio Scott over who got the first bite of Ree's latest recipe, while she tried to show it off for audiences.

Looking back on it, Ree admitted that the silliness seen on screen might play into some of the negative comments she's received in the past.

"I used to read those messages and scratch my head, not really understanding what they meant…but then I watch a clip like this and totally get it," she added, with a laughing emoji.

Ree Drummond

Tyler Essary/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

The Pioneer Woman has aired nearly 300 episodes and 29 seasons since its debut on The Food Network in 2007. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Drummond family has taken over production on the show, often manning the cameras themselves.

Fans can get up, close, and personal with the production location where Ree films her the show, as she's offering free tours of the space to the public once again.

Sitting on the Drummond ranch in Osage County, Oklahoma, the space — dubbed the Lodge — doubles as Ree and husband Ladd Drummond's family guest house. It's a fun side trip for those stopping by The Pioneer Woman Mercantile, Ree's beloved restaurant, bakery, and store experience.

Tickets (1 per group) are required for Lodge tours, and are available at The Merc. For the most up-to-date list of tours, visit the tour page's website.