Redwood Living, Inc. announces portfolio milestone: 15,000 apartment homes

Independence, Ohio, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ohio-based developer and manager of single-story apartment homes, Redwood Living, Inc., announces significant growth for its portfolio – the company has now developed and manages a total of 15,000 apartment homes.

“Each time we open a Redwood Neighborhood is a celebration, and the significance of each and every one is never lost on me or our team,” said Steve Kimmelman, CEO of Redwood. “But today we look at the bigger picture and take pride in this remarkable milestone for our brand. After more than 20 years of development we have stayed incredibly true to our mission and to the consistency and quality of our product and service. It’s that level of commitment that got us to 15,000 and it will continue to carry us well into the future.”

Redwood reached the 15,000-unit mark at the close of 2022 thanks to remarkable growth and expansion throughout the year. Here is a look at the most recent additions that contributed to this milestone:

Ohio

Redwood Avon Lake: Phase II expansion

Redwood Batavia Tealtown Road: New neighborhood

Redwood Copley Heritage Woods Drive: New neighborhood

Redwood Fairborn: Phase III expansion

Redwood Kent Tallmadge Road: New neighborhood

Redwood Marysville SR 4: New neighborhood

Redwood Medina Lafayette Township: New neighborhood



Michigan

Redwood Holt: Phase II expansion

Redwood Rochester Hills: New neighborhood

Redwood Southgate Allen Road: Phase II expansion

Redwood Texas Township: Phase II expansion

North Carolina

Redwood Charlotte Ridge Road: New neighborhood

Redwood Monroe: New neighborhood



Iowa

Redwood Waukee Hickman Road: New neighborhood

Illinois

Redwood Lockport: New neighborhood

Spanning eight states, including Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Iowa, North Carolina and South Carolina, rental homes by Redwood include the brand’s signature single-story layout, two bedrooms, two bathrooms and attached garages. Residents also enjoy that their apartment home comes with its own private entrance and dedicated street address.

Some additional amenities and Redwood Advantages that make a Redwood apartment feel like home, include spacious eat-in kitchens, large pantries, open floor plans, large closets, washer and dryer hookups, vaulted ceilings, personal patios, pet-friendly accommodations, bonus living space and much more.



Redwood recently announced expansion into its ninth state (Nebraska) and is currently under construction with the first Redwood Neighborhood in the greater Omaha area. Looking ahead to 2023, Redwood’s plans call for continued growth, with the addition of new apartment homes in existing and new suburban markets.

About Redwood Living, Inc.

Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood) is an innovative development and property management company with neighborhoods in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, North Carolina, South Carolina and Kentucky. In 2023, Redwood will welcome its first neighborhood in Nebraska. The success of Redwood's approach to construction, development and property management continues to be validated in new and existing markets. Redwood is a company that believes in its mission, product and amazing people. It creates a simplified, relaxed lifestyle for residents, and offers a rewarding atmosphere for its employees. For more information, visit www.byredwood.com.





