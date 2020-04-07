Redwood Green Corp. Continues to Strengthen Leadership, Adding Steven Hilton to Board of Directors

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2020 / ​​​Redwood Green Corp. ("Redwood Green" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:RDGC) is pleased to announce that Steven Hilton has been appointed to the board of directors. Christopher Hansen has stepped down from the board.

Redwood Green's board of directors continues to be strengthened with independent directors who bring extensive education, experience and skillsets relevant to the Company's refined strategy built on the foundation of running profitable businesses and seeking strategic acquisitions and partnerships.

Steven Hilton has held senior leadership positions in both the public and private sectors where he has advised a President of the United States, U.S. senators, Army general officers, Fortune 500 CEOs and leaders of foreign governments. He brings the ability to develop and execute strategic initiatives, galvanize the support of stakeholders and implement critical paradigm shifts to achieve positive results. He was also managing director of global public strategy firm Mercury Public Affairs where he led large, cross-functional teams engaged to resolve complex public affairs issues for domestic and international clients.

Board Chair Dr. Delon Human stated, "I want to welcome Steve Hilton to the board. We have great respect for what he delivered in global leadership roles, including at McDonald's, the International Food and Beverage Alliance and the White House. I believe his strengths in strategy as well as regulatory and government affairs will be particularly valuable to Redwood Green. We appreciate Chris Hansen's contributions during his tenure as a director and wish him well in his future endeavors."

"I am very pleased to have the opportunity to contribute to the strategic direction of Redwood Green as a member of the board of directors," said Steve Hilton. "The Company's approach of running businesses with the highest level of integrity and transparency is timely and exciting in the burgeoning cannabinoids space."

The Company's six-member board is chaired by Dr. Delon Human, M.B.Ch.B., M.Prax.Med, MFGP, DCH, MBA, Chair of the Compensation Committee, a recognized global health leader, the former Secretary General of the World Medical Association and Special Envoy to WHO/UN of the International Food and Beverage Alliance.

Mario Gobbo, Chair of the Audit Committee, brings 35 years of banking and corporate finance experience, especially in the pharmaceutical, healthcare and energy sectors. His experience includes a role with the International Finance Corporation, a World Bank Group institution.

Mark Radke, Chair of the Nominations and Governance Committee, has a distinguished law career in the area of financial services, specializing in federal securities regulation, including a period as SEC Chief of Staff under Chairman Harvey Pitt. He is also an adjunct professor at Georgetown University Law Center.

Michael Saxon, also Redwood Green's CEO, is an accomplished consumer products executive with over 25 years of experience growing businesses organically and through M&A at Philip Morris International and Altria Group.

John Scharffenberger is both an entrepreneur and an agronomist. His experience includes advising many successful natural food and beverage companies. He's also a thought leader on sustainable production technologies and is on the UC Berkeley College of Natural Resources board.

See RedwoodGreenCorp.com/Investors Governance page to review all board members' full bios.

About Redwood Green Corp.

Redwood Green delivers high-quality, safe, sustainable, innovative and accessible marijuana- and hemp-derived products that support individual well-being. Safety and high quality are a critical commitment from Redwood Green, both for our own brands as well as for the partners with whom we do business. The drive behind what we do is rooted in improving well-being and quality of life for a wide range of audiences, ensuring we grow and improve upon what is currently available for consumers in the cannabinoids market. The company is publicly traded, listed on OTC Markets under the trading symbol RDGC.

This press release is not an offer of securities, or a solicitation for purchase, subscription or sale of securities in the United States of America or in any other jurisdiction in which it would be unlawful to do so.

For more information:

RedwoodGreenCorp.com

Investor inquiries:

investors@redwoodgreencorp.com

Media:

media@redwoodgreencorp.com

Forward-looking Statements

This press release message may contain forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or "recurring" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, such as changes in the regulatory environment affecting the sale and use of cannabis products, demand for the Company's products, internal funding and the financial condition of the Company, product roll-out, competition, our dependence upon our commercial partners, and other commercial matters involving the Company, its products and the markets in which the Company operates, as well as general economic conditions and those other risk factors identified in the Company's SEC filings, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this email message. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in subsequent reports should be consulted.

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States

Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States. Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the U.S. Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the U.S. to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis in the U.S. Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the U.S. may form the basis for prosecution under applicable U.S. federal money laundering legislation.

While the approach to enforcement of such laws by the federal government in the U.S. has trended toward non-enforcement against individuals and businesses that comply with medical or adult-use cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve Redwood Green of liability under U.S. federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against Redwood Green. Enforcement of federal laws in the U.S. remains a significant risk to the business of Redwood Green and any proceedings brought against Redwood Green thereunder may adversely affect the Company's operations and financial performance.

