Redwater seniors celebrate new affordable homes

REDWATER, AB, Oct. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Every Canadians deserve a safe and affordable place to call home. That is why the governments of Alberta and Canada are supporting more housing options for seniors with the expansion of the Diamond Spring Lodge.

GoC EN (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation) More

Designed to meet the needs of seniors as their care needs change, the 51-unit Diamond Spring Lodge offers seniors lodge units and designated supportive living. The expansion project included replacing 13 outdated units with 24 modern ones. Construction was completed in January and seniors began moving in at the end of April.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) and Josephine Pon, Provincial Minister of Seniors and Housing announced the grand opening of the new units.

Quotes

"Every Canadian deserves a place to call home that meets their needs and they can afford. Our Government remains committed to helping seniors in Redwater and throughout the country. Projects like this one are providing safe, affordable housing to many residents in our community." - Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

"This is an exciting day for Redwater and the seniors who call it home. Replacing the outdated units is a cost-effective way to ensure Diamond Spring Lodge can meet the needs of local seniors. Alberta's government continues to work tirelessly to address the need for housing across Alberta, and get the best value for government spending." - Josephine Pon, Minister of Seniors and Housing

"Redwater has always been proud to embrace Diamond Spring Lodge as an imperative part of our community. We have always felt strongly that everyone is entitled to a safe and comfortable place to live. With this new expansion, Diamond Spring Lodge will become a regional hub that will serve and support the most vulnerable of our population well into the future." – Mel Smith, Mayor, Town of Redwater

"The addition of 24 studio suites at Diamond Spring Lodge allows Homeland Housing flexibility to provide supportive housing services and programs to meet the changing needs of seniors living in Red Water and the surrounding area for many years to come. We are grateful for the support from the Ministry of Seniors and Housing and the community of Red Water." – Raymond Cormie, CEO, Homeland Housing

Quick facts

The Government of Canada , through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, and the Alberta government jointly contributed $7.1 million to the project through the Investment in Affordable Housing agreement.

, through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, and the government jointly contributed to the project through the Investment in Affordable Housing agreement. Diamond Spring Lodge has 12 designated supportive living units and 39 seniors lodge units.

The project created about 52 jobs in Redwater .

. The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy, an ambitious 10-year, $55-billion plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 per cent.

is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy, an ambitious 10-year, plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 per cent. The National Housing Strategy is built on strong partnerships between federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and on continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private sectors to make a meaningful difference in the lives of Canadians.

This project is part of the more than $10 billion infrastructure spending announced as part of Alberta's Recovery Plan.

infrastructure spending announced as part of Recovery Plan. This spending includes:

Associated links

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

The Alberta Ministry of Seniors and Housing fosters the development of affordable housing and supports access to housing options for Albertans most in need. The ministry works with seniors, their families and caregivers, Albertans who require housing supports and communities and other government partners. A more detailed description of the ministry and its programs and initiatives can be found at alberta.ca/ministry-seniors-housing.aspx.