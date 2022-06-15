Russia reduces natural gas through European pipeline again

·4 min read

BERLIN (AP) — Russia's Gazprom announced a reduction in natural gas flows through a key European pipeline for the second day in a row Wednesday, creating further energy turmoil for a continent as it ties to reduce its extensive use of Russian oil and natural gas amid the war in Ukraine.

The state-owned energy giant said on Twitter that deliveries through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany would be cut again Thursday, bringing the overall reduction through the undersea pipeline to 60%.

The drop in shipments of gas used to power industry and generate electricity would amount to some 16 billion cubic meters by the end of the year, or around 10% of total European Union gas imports from Russia, according to Simone Tagliapietra, an energy policy expert at the Bruegel think tank in Brussels.

The new cut came a day after Gazprom said it would reduce flows by 40% after Canadian sanctions over the war prevented German partner Siemens Energy from delivering overhauled equipment. It blamed the same issue for the additional reduction.

German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck earlier Wednesday said Gazprom's initial move appeared to be political rather than a result of technical problems. He said the new developments “clearly show the Russian side’s explanation is simply an excuse.”

“Obviously the strategy is to unsettle people and push up prices,” he said in a statement.

Gazprom also told Italian gas giant Eni that it would reduce gas through a different pipeline by roughly 15% on Wednesday. The reason for the reduction has not been made clear, and the Italian company said it was monitoring the situation.

The reduced flows to two of Europe's biggest importers of Russian natural gas follow the country's previous halt of gas supplies to Bulgaria, Poland, Finland, Netherlands, Denmark. Europe is working to reduce its dependence on Russian energy as the war worsens rising oil and gas prices that are fueling record inflation. Gas demand has fallen after the end of the winter heating season, but European utilities are racing to refill storage ahead of next winte r with prices high and supplies uncertain.

While gas storage is refilling well, the cutoffs and reductions come on top of an explosion at a liquefied natural gas terminal in Texas whose exports were largely going to Europe, adding another squeeze to the tight natural gas market, said Simone Tagliapietra, an energy expert at the Bruegel think tank in Brussels. He urged Europe “not to be complacent and urgently scale-up coordination" so the continent is “prepared for a possibly difficult winter ahead."

Siemens Energy said after Tuesday's initial announcement about Nord Stream 1 that a gas turbine that powers a compressor station on the pipeline had been in service for more than 10 years and taken to Montreal for a scheduled overhaul. But because of sanctions imposed by Canada, the company has been unable to return the equipment to the customer, Gazprom.

Habeck, who is also Germany's economy minister and responsible for energy, told reporters in Berlin that he had established with the European Union's executive Commission that the maintenance of Siemens compressor stations on the pipeline isn't subject to EU sanctions.

He said officials are in contact with Canada to check what is possible under Ottawa's sanctions. But he added that, as far as German officials know, the first “relevant” maintenance session isn't due until the fall, and because there are several such installations, that wouldn't explain a 40% reduction.

“So I also have the impression that what happened yesterday is a political decision, and not a decision that is technically justifiable,” Habeck said. “What effect it has on the European and German gas market, we will have to wait and see. As a rule, suppliers have always succeeded in getting hold of gas from other sources.”

He said there's no supply problem in Germany, which gets about 35% of its natural gas to power industry and generate electricity from Russia, and it should be able to keep filling up reserves.

Habeck said after Gazprom's second announcement that the missing gas can be obtained on the market, “if at high prices."

The EU has outlined plans to reduce dependence on Russian gas by two-thirds by year’s end. Economists say a complete cutoff would deal a severe blow to the economy, consumers and gas-intensive industries.

“If you have the feeling that all your homework is done and everything is going well, you're wrong,” Habeck said. “It isn't over yet. It may only just be beginning ... making ourselves independent from fossil energy and Russian fossil energy must be advanced at high pressure.”

___

AP reporter Nicole Winfield in Rome contributed.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Geir Moulson, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Moderna is one step closer to vaccinating older kids and teens

    Moderna has finally moved one step closer to authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for two additional age groups, 6-11 years and 12-17 years, after an U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted unanimously to recommend the doses Tuesday.

  • NATO defense ministers to discuss weapons for Ukraine

    BRUSSELS (AP) — The West must step up weapons deliveries to Ukraine and prove its commitment to helping the country's military fight along a 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) front line in a grinding war of attrition with Russia, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Wednesday. Opening a meeting in Brussels on supporting Ukraine, Austin urged more than 45 participating nations to demonstrate “our unwavering determination to get Ukraine the capabilities that it urgently needs to defend itself.” “We m

  • EPA: 'Forever chemicals' pose risk even at very low levels

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is warning that two nonstick and stain-resistant compounds found in drinking water pose health risks even at levels so low they cannot currently be detected. The two compounds, known as PFOA and PFOS, have been voluntarily phased out by U.S. manufacturers, but there are a limited number of ongoing uses and the chemicals remain in the environment because they do not degrade over time. The compounds are part of a larger cluster of “forever chem

  • Argentina authorities seek data on Iranian, Venezuelan crew

    Police officers on Tuesday searched the hotel where the Venezuelan and Iranian crew of a mysterious plane that remains stuck at Buenos Aires’ main international airport have been staying as authorities blocked its exit amid suspicions about its crew and U.S. sanctions against Iran. Federal Judge Federico Villena ordered the raid at Hotel Plaza Canning, outside Buenos Aires, which has housed the crew of the Venezuelan-owned Boeing 747 cargo plane loaded with automative parts. The plane has been stuck at Argentina’s largest airport since June 6 as Argentine authorities have seized the passports of the five Iranians who are among the at least 17 crew members who arrived in Argentina aboard the plane.

  • Ford recalls over 2.9M vehicles at risk of roll away crashes

    DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling over 2.9 million vehicles to fix a transmission problem that can increase the risk of inadvertent rollaway crashes. The recall covers certain 2013 to 2019 Escape, 2013 to 2018 C-Max, 2013 to 2016 Fusion, 2013 to 2021 Transit Connect, and 2015 to 2018 Edge vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted on its website Wednesday that a bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission can degrade or detach. That can s

  • Turkey's leader changes mind again on new name for airline

    ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey's president, in a push to recast top Turkish assets to avoid any possible derogatory associations, changed his mind Wednesday over what Turkish Airlines should now be called. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told ruling party lawmakers on Wednesday that Turkey's national airline will now be known internationally by its Turkish name “Türk Hava Yolları" (pronounced tuerk hah-VAH yole-lah-RUH). A day earlier, the Turkish leader had announced that his country would

  • May home sales down 22% since last year, 9% from April: CREA

    Canada's housing market continued to cool last month with the country's real estate association finding home sales dropped by nearly 22 per cent since last year and almost nine per cent between April and May. The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) said Wednesday that on a year-over-year and non-seasonally-adjusted basis, sales amounted to 53,720, a fall from 68,598 in May 2021.Seasonally-adjusted sales for the month totalled 42,649, down from 46,644 in April. “Ultimately this has been expec

  • Two-thirds of Ukraine kids have fled homes; Russia hiking defense budget 20%, struggles to reload: Live updates

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will preside at a meeting today of global defense ministers to determine the next steps to help Ukraine. Live Updates.

  • Retail sales in May slip 0.3% amid surging inflation

    NEW YORK (AP) — Americans trimmed their spending unexpectedly in May compared with a month before, underscoring how surging inflation on daily necessities like gas is causing them to be more cautious about buying discretionary items. U.S. retail sales slipped 0.3% last month, down from a revised 0.7% increase in April, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. A sharp decline in auto sales, largely because of higher prices and shortages of new car inventories, depressed the retail sales figure. Ex

  • 1,000-foot ship freed after grounding near Georgia port

    SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Authorities are investigating what caused a cargo ship to become grounded along the shipping channel to Georgia’s busiest seaport. The Danish-flagged container ship Maersk Surabaya ran aground Tuesday evening while navigating the Savannah River on its way to the Port of Savannah, the U.S. Coast Guard said. Seven tugboats nudged the 1,000 foot (305-meter) ship back to the center of the shipping channel and no injuries or pollution were reported, the Coast Guard said in a news

  • Ukraine says Russia eyes a 'vast area from Warsaw to Sofia'

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the European Union on Wednesday to let his country start on the road to membership of the bloc, warning that Russia's territorial ambitions stretched from Warsaw to Sofia. In a speech to both chambers of the Czech parliament via a video link, Zelenskiy also called for more EU sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • Bulgarian opposition calls for no-confidence vote

    SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov’s centrist coalition government will face a vote of no-confidence brought by the main opposition party on Wednesday, its first since taking power at the end of last year. The GERB party of former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, is accusing the government of missteps in the areas of public finance and economic policy that have led to a galloping inflation. “We have lodged a no-confidence motion in the government over its failure in econo

  • Financial advisor on the market: 'Don't think twice here if you're a long-term investor'

    The S&P 500 plunged into a bear market earlier this week for the first time since March 2020, sending many investors into a tizzy. This could present a buying opportunity, however.

  • U.S. home builder sentiment hits two-year low in June - NAHB

    Confidence among U.S. single-family homebuilders dropped to a two-year low in June as high inflation and rising mortgage rates reduced affordability for entry-level and first-time buyers, a survey showed on Wednesday. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market index fell two points to 67 this month, the lowest reading since June 2020. It was the sixth straight monthly decline in the index.

  • Bill Gates says crypto based on ‘greater fool theory’

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down Bill Gates’s take on crypto and how markets opened on Wednesday ahead of the Fed’s FOMC meeting.

  • Germany’s Badass New Tank Could Outmatch Every Other Tank in the World

    The KF51 is named “Panther.” Sound familiar?

  • The 18 people you need to know who are shaping the first legal magic mushroom market in the US

    Lawmakers, regulators, advocates, and executives are going to have a huge hand in shaping the future of Oregon's psilocybin industry.

  • Ford halts deliveries of electric Mustang Mach-E SUV over safety defect that could affect nearly 49,000 vehicles

    Ford said part of the electric SUV's battery system can overheat, resulting in a loss of power. It plans to issue a software fix next month.

  • Fed expected to ramp up inflation fight with big rate hike

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Federal Reserve policymakers on Wednesday are expected to deliver the biggest U.S. interest rate hike in more than a quarter of a century, along with forecasts for heftier increases in borrowing costs this year, their best guesses for how quickly inflation could subside, and at what cost to the job market. Fed watchers expect the U.S. central bank to raise its short-term policy rate by 0.75 percentage point to a range of 1.50% to 1.75%, the first increase of that size since 1994. The Fed will also release updated projections for economic growth, inflation, unemployment and interest rates for the next several years from all 18 central bankers.

  • Kevin Rose, founder of Moonbirds, a set of owl images worth $165 million, lays out his investing strategy for digital art

    On his Proof podcast, tech entrepreneur Kevin Rose finds the most interesting digital art collections and interviews the artists behind them.