A Reduced-Price ‘Tenet’ and PVOD Debut ‘Fatale’ Stand Out in Home Viewing

“Tenet,” which topped Premium VOD charts at $19.99, is seeing a second round of success with its price reduced to $5.99. It took top spot at both Apple TV and Google Play (both of which rank by transactions), and as #4 on FandangoNow, which lists by total revenue paid. The thriller “Fatale” with Hilary Swank also saw strong results as a PVOD, three weeks after it opened in theaters. It took #2 at FandangoNow, and #4 at Apple TV as well as Google Play.

Three other titles placed on all four charts we follow. (The weekly Spectrum chart has delayed results and “Fatale” is too recent a release; it did not offer “Tenet” on PVOD.) The best overall showing comes from “The Croods: A New Age,” #1 at FandangoNow, and charting in the top five at both Apple and Google. “The War With Grandpa” and “Honest Thief,” both of which are available at standard price, placed across the board with “Honest Thief” taking the top spot at Spectrum.

More from IndieWire

The other continuing standout is “Greenland” (STX). The Gerard Butler thriller, which was released in theaters in much of the world but is only available via home viewing in the U.S., continues its strong placement with placement on all four charts, reaching #3 on two.

Warner Bros. unexpectedly announced the totals for “Wonder Woman 1984” through this weekend in Canada (where, unlike the U.S., there is no HBO Max). With a PVOD price of $29.99 (about $24 US), and about 250,000 customers, the studio reported total sales at $5.7 million (adjusted to U.S. currency). The film also plays at a handful of Canadian theaters. In a country of around 37 million people, it’s not a particularly impressive total.

Lionsgate announced that “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar,” written by Kristen Wiig and her “Bridesmaids” partner Annie Mumolo, will go to PVOD exclusively in February. An initial 2020 release, the film was then dated for July 2021. Whether the date change suggests that this summer won’t be viable, or that PVOD is increasingly lucrative, is unclear. Either reason would be worrisome for theaters.

Story continues

Two other new titles charted this week. “Stars Fell on Alabama,” a high-school reunion romance, is at #6 at Apple. “The Dissident,” which is getting awards documentary interest with its recounting of the murder of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi, placed #8. Not only is this an unusually good response for a PVOD non-fiction film, it also comes after other distributors backed away from the acclaimed film. This includes Amazon, which shares ownership with Khashoggi’s employer, the Washington Post. Per sources, it fell just short of the top 10 at FandangoNow.

Netflix has two new titles this week. “Pieces of a Woman,” with Venice Best Actress winner Vanessa Kirby, had three days at #1 last week before being replaced by Robert Rodriguez’s “We Can Be Heroes,” a Netflix original production. Also debuting is the 2018 animated independent film “Charming,” the rare title with a G rating.

Apple TV

Ranked by number of transactions, with position as of Monday, January 11

1. Tenet (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

2. Honest Thief (Briarcliff) – $5.99

3. The War With Grandpa (101) – $5.99

4. Fatale (Lionsgate) – $19.99

5. The Croods: A New Age (Universal) – $19.99

6. Stars Fell on Alabama (Goldwyn) – $5.99

7. Greenland (STX) – $19.99

8. The Dissident (Briarcliff) – $19.99

9. Possessor (Neon) – $1.99

10. Mulan (Disney) – $9.99

FandangoNOW

Ranked by revenue accrued not transactions, for January 4-10

1. The Croods: A New Age (Universal) – $19.99

2. Fatale (Lionsgate) – $19.99

3. Greenland (STX) – $19.99

4. Tenet (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

5. Shadow in the Cloud (Vertical) – $19.99

6. Honest Thief (Briarcliff) – $14.99

7. The War With Grandpa (101) – $14.99

8. Let Him Go (Focus) – $19.99

9. Freaky (Universal) – $19.99

10. The Dissident (Briarcliff) – $19.99

Google Play

Ranked by number of transactions, with the daily position as of Monday, January 11

1. Tenet (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

2. The Croods: A New Age (Universal) – $19.99

3. Greenland (STX) – $19.99

4. Fatale (Lionsgate) – $19.99

5. Honest Thief (Briarcliff) – $5.99

6. The War With Grandpa (101) – $5.99

7. Love and Monsters (Paramount) – $4.99

8. The Informer (Vertical) – $5.99

9. The New Mutants (Disney) – $5.99

10. Elf (Warner Bros.) – $3.99

Spectrum

Ranked by transactions between January 1-7, all priced $6.99 except where noted

1. Honest Thief (Open Road)

2. The Croods: A New Age (Universal) – $19.99

3. The War With Grandpa (101)

4. Greenland (STX) – $19.99

5. The Informer (Vertical)

6. Unhinged (Solstice)

7. Let Him Go (Universal) – $19.99

8. Shadow in the Cloud (Vertical)

9. Breach (Saban)

10. Trolls World Tour (Universal)

Netflix Movies

Most-viewed, current ranking as of Monday, January 11; originals include both Netflix-produced and -acquired titles

1. We Can Be Heroes (2020 Netflix original)

2. Pieces of a Woman (2021 Netflix original)

3. Unknown (2011 theatrical release)

4. Good Burger (1997 theatrical release)

5. 17 Again (2009 theatrical release)

6. Charming (2021 Netflix animated original)

7. Catch Me If You Can (2002 theatrical original)

8. Killers (2010 theatrical release)

9. S.W.A.T. (2003 theatrical release)

10. Redemption (2013 theatrical release)

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.