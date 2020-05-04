Reduced lockdown restrictions will be 'impossible to enforce'

Police officers in a patrol car move on sunbathers in Greenwich Park, London, as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Reducing lockdown restrictions would be “impossible to police” and would damage their relationship with the public, chief constables have said.

As Boris Johnson prepares to announce a “road map” this week which is expected to relax rules and give people more freedom like seeing friends and returning to work, police chiefs say the public should be relied upon to do the right thing, while officers refocus on crime.

One police chief told the Times: “If people are allowed to meet up with a circle of up to ten people, we shouldn’t be asked to police that. How ridiculous is that? It would be impossible to police.

“We are in discussion with the government on what we can do but there is going to have to be a different approach.”

The National Police Chiefs’ Council document says that officers will need to focus their attention to crime, which is expected to rise as measures are lifted, and will be less able to respond to the public’s concerns about breaches of social distancing.

A police officer with a megaphone instructs people to keep moving in Greenwich Park, London. (PA)

Under the UK’s social distancing measures, people are only allowed outside for food, health reasons, one form of exercise, or work (and only if they cannot work from home).

Since the beginning of the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has lasted six weeks, more than 9,000 fines were issued by police in England and Wales to people breaking the lockdown.

While the vast majority are obeying the lockdown rules, a small minority, dubbed “covidiots”, are resistant to them.

Some have accused the police of being heavy handed by using drones to spot people defying self-isolation guidelines and setting up roadblocks to catch people driving an unreasonable distance from their homes.

One retired Supreme Court judge suggested Britain was turning into a police state, although other countries from Spain to Vietnam have applied more draconian measures.

Lord Sumption told Radio 4's The World At One: “The police have no power to enforce ministers' preferences, but only legal regulations which don't go anything like as far as the government's guidance.”

Police officers on bicycles on patrol in Hyde Park, London, as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. (PA)

Police currently have the power to issue instant £30 fines to people who gather in groups of more than two people or leave their homes without good reason such as for work, food-shopping or exercise.

“When the rules become more complex, of course it will be difficult to expect the police to have a role in enforcing them, another chief constable told the Times.

“This has worked because the public has taken responsibility for their own actions. That will be even more important in the next phase.”

On Sunday, it emerged that the government was considering raising fines to £100 for first-time offenders, and increasing them to a maximum of £3,200 for repeat offenders.

