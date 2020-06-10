Reduce uncontrolled movement of rail cars: TSB report on Saskatchewan fatality

REGINA — A Transportation Safety Board report on a fatality at a Saskatchewan train yard recommends rail companies work with Transport Canada to reduce uncontrolled movement of rail cars.

The safety board also expresses concern about inexperienced workers being paired together.

Two Canadian National employees were performing switching duties at the company's yard in Melville, Sask., in December 2017 when one was fatally injured.

The safety board says the two were moving rail cars by letting them roll to their intended track without the use of air brakes.

It says the workers were trying to shove three loaded cars up a slight grade by using a remote-controlled locomotive when the cars lost momentum and began rolling backwards.

The investigation found the 26-year-old foreman climbed onto one of the cars to try to stop them with a hand brake, but was injured when the cars collided with several stationary ones and she was pinned.

The safety board says the workers were qualified but had limited experience, which contributed to the decision to move cars the way they did.

The Canadian Press