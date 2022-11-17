How to reduce your dog’s carbon pawprint by almost 700 per cent

Dry food for cats and dogs produces seven times less carbon dioxide than wet food - Os Tartarouchos /Moment RF

Feed your dog dry food and ditch tinned meat to help save the planet, scientists have found.

Analysis of almost 1,000 pet diets, including both dog and cat menus, found that a wet food diet produces almost seven times as much carbon dioxide as a dry food alternative.

A ten kilogram dog, like a dachshund, needs around 534 calories a day and if they get this entirely from dry meals then their carbon pawprint is 828kg (130st 5lbs) a year, the study found.

However, carbon emissions for a wet food-only dog diet total more than six and a half tonnes, an increase of 689 per cent.

This level of greenhouse gas emissions is almost the same as an average Brazilian person’s annual emissions, the scientists write, making a dachshund’s wet dinners as bad for the environment as having another person living in Brazil.

“These results bring to light the importance of the role of pet food in the discussion of sustainability since its impact can be extensive,” the researchers from the University of Sao Paulo write in their study.

Most of the emissions from dog food comes from meat as it requires lots of land and water to produce and churns out vast amounts of greenhouse gases such as methane and carbon dioxide.

Almost 90 per cent of the calories in wet pet food comes from animal sources, compared to just 45 per cent for dry meal, which is more vegetable than meat but has the most energy per gram.

However, the scientists say dogs and cats are carnivores so going vegan and removing all meat from their diet in favour of more eco-friendly protein options, like peas or beans, could be bad for their health.

The scientists also said that using other ingredients may help lower pet food’s emissions, with insect protein being one viable option which “could improve sustainability” as 100 grams of protein from mealworms makes just 14kg of carbon dioxide, compared to 35kg from beef.

The study is published in Scientific Reports.