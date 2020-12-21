RedTeam Acquires Fieldlens’ Mobile Field Management Technology

RedTeam
·2 min read

The addition of Fieldlens’ industry-leading plan markup software gives RedTeam an unparalleled suite of technology solutions built exclusively for the construction industry

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedTeam, a cloud-based construction management platform for commercial contractors, today announced it has acquired the Fieldlens mobile field management software application for the construction industry.

Fieldlens is a mobile plan markup tool that allows construction professionals to document conversations, punch list items, project updates and more using photos and video and pin those directly to project plans – right from the field. It provides visibility and communication throughout the entire project chain, from subcontractors all the way up to building owners.

“Fieldlens is a proven commodity in construction technology – and like RedTeam, developed by construction professionals – so we’re excited to acquire the software and integrate its functionalities into the RedTeam platform,” said Michael Wright, founder and CEO of RedTeam. “A plan markup tool was already part of our roadmap, so acquiring Fieldlens is strategically a perfect fit for us and our clients.”

Fieldlens is RedTeam’s first software acquisition. RedTeam is working to integrate Fieldlens into its construction management platform and plans to offer Fieldlens as a standalone product as well.

The acquisition of Fieldlens’ software is the latest in a series of platform enhancements that RedTeam has added over the past few months on its rise to the top of a new class of hyper-vertical, purpose-built enterprise applications.

  • TeamPlayer is RedTeam’s app that facilitates subcontractor collaboration by making communication more efficient, reducing risk, increasing compliance and addressing pain points in billing.

  • A new ROI Calculator helps commercial contractors estimate and measure the value of adopting different construction technologies.

  • New financial management features like Project Phases and Project Cost Categories help general contractors understand costs at a time when the industry is dealing with the impacts of COVID-19.

RedTeam recently made the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies, having achieved a three-year compound annual growth rate of 160 percent. RedTeam is used by more than 500 general contractors and 100,000 discreet users to manage a collective $8 billion of commercial construction work in progress.

For more information on RedTeam Software, visit www.redteam.com.
Existing Fieldlens customers can visit Www.RedTeam.com/Fieldlens for product updates.

About RedTeam Software
RedTeam Software offers the most comprehensive cloud-based solution for construction project and accounting management. With intuitive social design interface and real-time updates, RedTeam enables construction and accounting teams to collaborate effectively online at all stages of a project - from business development and pre-construction to closeout.

Press Contact
Hannah Young
Uproar PR for RedTeam
hyoung@uproarpr.com
321-236-0102 x 234


Latest Stories

  • NHL, NHLPA formally approve 56-game season to start Jan. 13

    It appears, for now at least, the NHL's proposed "All-Canadian" division is a go, too.

  • NFL Winners and Losers: With Lamar Jackson heating up, perhaps the Ravens can still be a contender

    The Ravens look like they could do some damage in the playoffs.

  • Patriots eliminated from playoffs with 22-12 loss to Dolphins, end of 11-year streak

    For the first time since 2008, the Patriots aren't going to the playoffs.

  • Jets stun Rams for first win, hand Jaguars inside track to Trevor Lawrence

    Did the Jets cost themselves Trevor Lawrence on Sunday?

  • Chiefs lose RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire to leg/hip injury in win over Saints

    The Chiefs rookie running back had to be helped off the field.

  • Drew Brees struggles in return from broken ribs in loss to Chiefs, now what do the Saints do?

    Drew Brees missed four games with a severe injury, and his return wasn't pretty.

  • Tony Pollard thrives vs. 49ers in place of injured Ezekiel Elliott: Is he the Cowboys' best RB?

    The Cowboys can likely add a running back controversy to their already complicated offseason.

  • Report: Kyle Kuzma agrees to 3-year, $40 million contract extension with Lakers

    The Lakers are locking down Kyle Kuzma for the next three years.

  • The disrespect! Derrick Henry humiliates Lions defender with wicked stiff arm

    Henry embarrassed a Lions defender in his NFL debut.

  • Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith full highlights

    Dec. 19, 2020 — Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

  • 'X' marks the spot: Dez Bryant scores first TD in more than 1,100 days

    Bryant caught the 11-yard score and then threw up his trademark celebration, one we've not seen in years.

  • College Football Playoff: Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame make the field

    The top four teams never changed over the five weeks of the rankings.

  • Report: Carson Wentz wants Eagles to trade him if Jalen Hurts continues to start

    Carson Wentz isn't happy with how events have unfolded in Philly.

  • Vikings rookie Justin Jefferson needed only 13 games to cuss out Kirk Cousins

    Justin Jefferson sounds like he's just a little frustrated with Kirk Cousins' inability to get rid of the ball after the snap.

  • Bayern's Leon Goretzka making political splash in Germany

    BERLIN — Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka evidently doesn’t believe the increasingly outdated adage that sports and politics don’t mix.The 25-year-old Bayern Munich player has gained a reputation as an ethical campaigner for taking stands against racism and anti-Semitism.Now, he's taking aim at the far-right Alternative für Deutschland (Alternative for Germany) political party for its continued opposition to coronavirus restrictions. Infection rates across Germany are higher where the AfD enjoys its biggest support, particularly in the eastern state of Saxony.“The corona-crisis in particular made it more obvious what kind of party this is. For me it’s no alternative, but a shame for Germany,” Goretzka told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper on Sunday.“SchandefuerDeutschland” (shame for Germany) was trending on Twitter in Germany late Sunday, likely due to reactions from AfD members such as Malte Kaufmann, who suggested Goretzka should “shut his cheeky mouth and play football.”By Monday, “Goretzka” was trending, too.Goretzka told Welt am Sonntag that he had been threatened by AfD supporters for his past political statements.“But above all there has been a lot more encouragement. You have to fight against this opposition in order to improve something. We have to make it clear to people that we live in a democracy that can’t be destroyed by anything or anyone. Hate comments tend to make me position myself even more clearly,” Goretzka said.In March, Goretzka and Bayern teammate Joshua Kimmich launched their “We Kick Corona” fundraising campaign to help social and charitable organizations continue their work through the pandemic. They donated 1 million euros ($1.2 million) and encouraged others to contribute more than 5 million euros ($6.1 million) in total.In August, the fund contributed 75,000 euros ($92,000) to the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration and extermination camp memorial in Poland. The funds facilitated an exhibition on athletes deported to Auschwitz and an international conference on remembrance, education and dealing with wrongdoing incorporating racism and intolerance today.Goretzka said at the time that it's "a matter close to our hearts to help ensure that the culture of remembrance is upheld even in the corona pandemic.”Goretzka had already visited the Dachau concentration camp memorial near Munich in February, posting pictures on social media with the hashtags “NieWider” (never again), and “NeverForget.”Last month, Goretzka met 99-year-old Holocaust survivor Margot Friedländer in Berlin. Friedländer is the author of a book entitled “Versuche, dein Leben zu machen” (Try to Make Your Life) based on her experiences as a child, when she was arrested while on the run in Berlin and brought to the Theresienstadt concentration camp in what is now the Czech Republic.“Despite all the suffering she experienced, she has remained such a positive person. She says she loves people,” Goretzka told Welt am Sonntag. “After what Ms. Friedländer lived through, it’s actually unimaginable. She even brought her Jewish star (yellow badge) along. These are moments that you literally freeze.”Goretzka said Friedländer told him as he was leaving that “we have to be the ones to make sure that something like this never happens again. That’s her mission, that’s why she fights every day.”___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports___Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAPCiaráN Fahey, The Associated Press

  • How did Tom Brady react to the Patriots missing the playoffs for the first time in 12 years?

    If Tom Brady had any thoughts or feelings about the Patriots missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008, he didn't share them.

  • Canadian No. 1 goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe signs with Sweden's FC Rosengard

    Canadian international goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe has left the North Carolina Courage for Sweden's FC Rosengard. The 34-year-old from Stony Plain, Alta., spent the last two seasons with North Carolina, winning the NWSL title in 2019. “Stephanie was brilliant for the club and brought us some fantastic success,” Courage coach Paul Riley said in a statement. “She is an incredible goalkeeper, professional, and person who gave our club everything she had day-in and day-out. "It’s been awesome to share this journey with her and I look forward to seeing her garner more success at her new home. She is one of the best and it’s a privilege to have been a part of her career. She is special.” Labbe started 22 matches for the Courage — 18 in 2019 and four during the shortened 2020 season, with a combined 11 clean sheets. The Canadian No. 1 has made 72 international appearances, including 65 starts. She has 33 shutouts for Canada. At the club level, Labbe previously played for Pitea IF, KIF Orebro and Linkopings in Sweden, the Washington Spirit and Calgary Foothills. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2020 The Canadian Press

  • Alex Morgan leaving Tottenham to return to United States

    LONDON — American World Cup winner Alex Morgan won't be staying at Tottenham for the second half of the season after deciding to return home.The forward has only managed to play five times — scoring twice — for the London Women's Super League club as she tries to regain match fitness after giving birth in May.“I will be forever grateful to the club, my teammates and Spurs supporters for taking such good care of me and my family," Morgan said Monday. “From the moment I arrived in London, I realized I was part of a first-class organization, one that helped provide me the opportunity to immerse myself back into the game I love. Thank you to everyone who helped make this chapter in my soccer journey so special."___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • Panthers, near the end of third straight losing season, fire GM Marty Hurney

    The Panthers will start looking for a new GM before the season ends.

  • Canada's preparation for world junior hockey championship continues to fluctuate

    A Canadian team already short on game reps ahead of the world junior men's hockey championship in Edmonton must recalibrate yet again with the cancellation of one of its two pre-tournament games.Wednesday's exhibition game against Russia is the only time Canada, limited to intrasquad games so far, will play against anyone other than themselves before the host country's Boxing Day opener against Germany.Canada's pre-tournament game Monday against Sweden at Rogers Place came off the schedule. Coming out of a mandatory four-day quarantine for all countries upon arrival in Canada, two Swedish staff members had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Both of Sweden's pre-tournament games were cancelled. Quarantine for a portion of that team was extended to Monday.The majority of the German team remains in isolation until Thursday. Germany's pre-tournament games were also called off because eight players tested positive.So Canada is certainly not the only country in the 10-team tournament Dec. 25 to Jan. 5 with preparation that's been fits and starts.In the interests of defending the gold medal, Canada's dearth of real games is no small matter when the players' seasons, or lack thereof, and an abbreviated selection camp are also taken into account.Canada's players were confined to their hotel rooms for 14 days in the middle of selection camp in Red Deer, Alta., because two tested positive for the virus. Four exhibition games against university-team players were cancelled. Two intrasquad matches before quarantine and another two after is the sum total of Canada's game action to date. Facing a real foe forges on-ice chemistry and nails down which defensive pairings and line combinations work well together."Our practices have been great, but nothing can replace a game," Canadian assistant coach Michael Dyck acknowledged. "There's situations in a game that you're only going to see in games and not in practices. We try to simulate as much as we can, but we certainly miss playing games."Canada's coaching staff will also have less goaltending data that selection-camp and pre-tournament games normally provide in terms of who should be the tournament starter.That's of particular importance for the host country in the 2021 under-20 men's championship because Taylor Gauthier, Devon Levi and Dyland Garand haven't played in the tournament previously.Going further back, 20 of Canada's 25 players haven't played a real game in months. Both the Ontario and Western major junior leagues postponed the start of their 2020-21 seasons until 2021 because of the pandemic."You just want to get back to playing games (when) you've been off for so long, I think eight months or so," said forward Connor McMichael of Ajax, Ont. "So we're looking forward to playing a game, but we knew there could be difficulties coming into this. "You've just got to deal with what's put in front of you. We're just focused on Wednesday now and we're excited."Depending on the COVID-19 situation and restrictions in their respective countries, the number of games players from other countries have under their belts this season varies greatly. Russian defenceman Semyon Chistyakov, for example, has played 28 KHL games with Omsk.Canada gets its first real measure of itself Wednesday against the Russians before opening the tournament against a German opponent that might also consider itself a bit of a mystery. "There's been a lot of adjustments we've had to make since we started this journey," Dyck said."I really like the way we've handled it. Even without playing a game, we're going to get stronger and we're going to get tighter as a group. I really like the way the guys have handled the instability up to this point."A practice instead of a game Monday is preferable to more time holed up in hotel rooms. Canada must make the most of ice time it gets ahead of the tournament, Dyck said."What's in our control is our level of preparation, work ethic and intensity," he said. "That goes not only for the players, but for the coaching staff as well."This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2020. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press