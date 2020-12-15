Redstone Launches New London Property Management Service For Hong Kong Investors
Redstone Property with over 26 years of experience in the UK property management industry, has established new offices in Hong Kong and Dubai. The new APAC leadership signifies continued growth and new resources for Hong Kong investors to save on their UK property portfolio management.
HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2020 / Redstone Property has announced it's further expansion with two new offices based in Hong Kong and Dubai, adding to their well-established office network and giving Hong Kong property investors a more cost-effective way to manage their UK property portfolio. The leading property management company also announced that Tim Ada is to be head of Redstone APAC. Tim Ada will bring significant experience to his new role, and with his industry knowledge and property management experience, his appointment promises to be a real asset to Redstone Property. For more information visit: http://redstoneproperty.co.uk
The company stated that the appointment of Tim Ada and the new office openings is a very proud moment for them, especially with the opening of the Hong Kong office being in such a good position to aid and assist Hong Kong residents to better manage their UK based property investments. Redstone Property is an ideal solution to help Hong Kong property investors save money with the management of their property portfolio as Redstone Property fees are only 10% +VAT for London, whereas their closest competitor charges upwards of 16% fees, making significant savings for their clients.
With the opening of the new offices in Hong Kong and Dubai, Redstone Property can deliver their clients with a highly responsive service with excellent personal touch and level of care that you cannot get when dealing with agents based overseas. The combination of an immediate, personal service with highly competitive rates makes Redstone Property a sensible choice for Hong Kong property investors with a UK property portfolio. The property management company are renowned for their transparent pricing and flexible services. Their new office openings offer new clients in Asia looking to improve and grow their portfolio with professional management and a healthy return on their investments. To learn more visit their website: http://redstoneproperty.co.uk
Tim Ada recently helped a client in Hong Kong rent a property out through Redstone. According to Tim, "The client, Mr. Li was very pleased by the professional services offered by Redstone's team in Hong Kong. In particular, Mr. Li was thankful to work with a local representative in Hong Kong whom he could meet face to face and avoid the stress of managing the rental process remotely."
Tim added, "Our new office in Hong Kong with an experienced bi-lingual team of advisors and preferential rates make us the top choice for Hong Kong investors looking to rent out their properties in London and rest of UK."
Redstone Property is taking a lead to address a shift in property management service standard requirements by delivering a more local, in-person service to their clients that can be tailored to fit their individual needs. The move to open the new offices will bring the companies specialist skills to deliver direct services which will allow their clients to maximise their investment returns in a way that only such a well-run company can offer. Read more about Redstone Property management on their website: http://redstoneproperty.co.uk
Contact Info:
Name: Tim Ada
Organization: Redstone Property Management
Address: Sun House, 181 Des Voeux Road, Central, Hong Kong 99999, Hong Kong
Phone: +852-9542-8292
Website: http://redstoneproperty.co.uk
SOURCE: Redstone Property Management
