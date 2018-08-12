Robert Davis injury update: Redskins WR out for season, will undergo knee surgery

The regular season is still several weeks away and the Redskins have already been derailed by injuries.

Second-year wide receiver Robert Davis will miss the entire season after suffering a knee injury during Saturday's practice, coach Jay Gruden announced Sunday. Gruden added major surgery will be required and Davis will be placed on injured reserve as he is expected to be sidelined nine to 12 months.

#Redskins head coach Jay Gruden says WR Robert Davis will miss the entire season due to an injury sustained in yesterday's practice. — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) August 12, 2018

Davis suffered a broken tibia and multiple ligament damage to the outside of his right knee during Saturday's practice, ESPN reported, citing sources.

The 23-year-old shared a motivational message on Twitter saying, in part, "I’ll attack this rehab process head on and I promise I’ll work my butt off to get back right."

Tough times don’t last but tough people do, I’ll attack this rehab process head on and I promise I’ll work my butt off to get back right, until then #HTTR✌ and God bless https://t.co/KNGXXx5x14 pic.twitter.com/qwwuhJUoyE — Robert Davis® (@Robert_D13) August 12, 2018

MORE: Jay Gruden says Redskins aren’t looking to add running back after Derrius Guice’s injury

Story Continues

Davis, who caught three passes for 35 yards in Thursday's preseason opener against the Patriots, sustained the injury during a 7-on-7 drill while jumping for a pass. He is the third Redskins player to be ruled out for the season after the team lost rookie running back Derrius Guice and tight end Manasseh Garner to torn ACLs.

The Redskins will next face the Jets in the second week of the preseason at 8 p.m. ET Thursday.