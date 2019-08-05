Redskins tab Colt McCoy as starter, Dwayne Haskins QB3 in first depth chart

The Redskins gave an indication of who could be their starting quarterback for the regular season.

The team released its first unofficial depth chart of camp on Sunday, and it has Colt McCoy as the No. 1 QB.

Veteran Case Keenum is listed as McCoy's backup, and first-round pick Dwayne Haskins is the third-string quarterback.

"Colt's got the most experience in the system, but he still hasn’t played a whole lot. He hasn't taken a lot of reps. Last year it was all about Alex [Smith], the year before that it was all about Kirk [Cousins], and getting them ready," coach Jay Gruden said (via the team's official website).

"Case has all the reps, but he doesn’t have much experience in the system. He's doing a nice job, and obviously Dwayne is a rookie. All three of them have shown flashes of being really good and really productive, and all three have shown flashes of, 'Hey, we’ve got to get better."

Gruden and the team were adamant that the regular-season starter hadn't yet been determined and things could change before Week 1 in September.

The Redskins open the preseason Thursday against the Browns.

"The first preseason game — not that we’re taking it lightly — but it's more about we’re still in training camp mode," Gruden said. "First preseason game is mainly you’re going to call your first two or three install-type plays that you have in, let the players play, play fast, and not so much worry about scheme as you normally would. Still, we want to get them prepared for what they will possibly see so they can adapt and play fast and we can hopefully have some positive plays against Cleveland."

All three quarterbacks likely will get some reps Thursday in Cleveland.

Last season, Smith was the team's starter until he suffered a horrifying leg injury in November that will sideline him this season. McCoy stepped in, only to suffer a broken leg a couple of weeks later.

That left Mark Sanchez to try and scramble to salvage what was left of the Redskins' season.