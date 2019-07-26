Redskins’ quarterback competition 'might come down to the wire,’ Jay Gruden says

The Redskins may not know who their quarterback will be for quite some time.

Colt McCoy, Case Keenum, and Dwayne Haskins all enter training camp in the running to be Washington’s starter under center against the Eagles in Week 1. Coach Jay Gruden discussed the competition when he met with reporters this week.

"I feel confident in every one of our quarterbacks," Gruden said, via NBC Sports Washington. "They have a skill set that is beneficial to help this team win games. It comes down to which one will give us the best chance to win.

"We’ve got to give these guys opportunities to make plays and see which one is the best. It might come down to the wire."

The Redskins acquired Keenum from the Broncos in early March. He completed 62.3% of his passes and threw for 18 touchdowns, along with 15 interceptions, in 16 games for Denver last season.

“I’ve been in this situation before so I’m going to come in and compete and competition makes all of us better,” Keenum told reporters in May. “That’s what helps the team is competition. You’re competing against yourself, you’re competing against the other guys in the room.”

Washington selected Haskins with the No. 15 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft while McCoy has been with the team since 2014.

“We just have to be aware of making sure people get challenged in critical situations,” Gruden said Thursday, via the team’s official website. “Get them some drops and some throws against us in pass rush and some different looks. So, it'll be a good challenge for us.

“I think, obviously, that's the No. 1 challenge we have as a staff going into this season is to make sure we get those guys the reps and give them ample opportunity to succeed and show that they're the starter."

Alex Smith, who began last season as Washington’s starter, suffered a devastating leg injury in mid-November and is expected to miss all of 2019.



