Redskins to make changes to cheerleading program after looking into mistreatment claims

The cheerleading program in D.C. might see some significant changes. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The Washington Redskins are considering a number of changes to the team’s cheerleading program. The team has decided to alter the program following an investigation into mistreatment claims that surfaced in May.

The team is considering close to a dozen changes to the program, according to Liz Clarke of the Washington Post.

Slightly more conservative outfits. The potential inclusion of men and youngsters in a game-day “Energy Team” that would interact with fans in a “family-friendly” manner. And the end, perhaps, of the Washington Redskins cheerleaders’ annual swimsuit calendar — to be replaced by something more “demure.”

Not all of those ideas has been implemented by the team yet, but they are being considered.

The team, however, has made a few changes already. Suite holders will not be allowed to go on photo-shoot trips. Two female police officers went with the cheerleaders to shoot the 2018 team calendar.

Washington has also picked “more conservative” outfits for the cheerleading squad to wear during games. This is all part of the team’s approach to be more “family friendly,” which is a goal of the team’s new chief marketing officer, who is now overseeing the cheerleading program.

In May, the New York Times released a story about the team’s cheerleaders being put in inappropriate and awkward situations during a team calendar shoot in 2013. During the trip, the women were required to be topless or wear body paint in front of a group of male sponsors and suite holders. Some women were then selected to be personal escorts for sponsors at a nightclub.

Sara Blackwell, a lawyer who consults for the NFL on cheerleading issues, credited the team for making changes, but still thinks more should be done to take care of cheerleaders.

