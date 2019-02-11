Redskins Assistant Jack Gruden Arrested, Facing Public Drunkenness Charge

Redskins video assistant Jack Gruden was arrested early on Saturday morning, the team confirmed to NBC 4 in Washington. Gruden is the son of Redskins head coach Jay.

Gruden was charged with being drunk in public after "multiple confrontations", per NBC 4. He was reportedly arrested in Ashburn, a shopping and restaurant center near the Redskins' training facility.

"We are aware of the arrest of Jack Gruden," Tony Wyllie, the Redskins senior vice president of said in a statement. We are gathering more information and will not comment until we have further details."

Gruden finished his first season as a video assistant in 2018. He previously worked for Washington as a volunteer.

The Redskins finished third in the NFC East in 2018 at 7–9. Jay Gruden is 35–44 as Washington's head coach.