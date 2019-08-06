Reds try to sweep Angels, hang in contention

The Cincinnati Reds need to continue playing better than .500 if they hope to catch the National League wild-card leaders.

Heading into the finale of their two-game series against the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night, the Reds have won seven of their last 10 games to stay within reach of the second wild card.

Cincinnati defeated the Angels 7-4 in the series opener on Monday night, but the victory was somewhat soured by another rocky performance from reliever David Hernandez.

Hernandez was called on to pitch the ninth inning and protect a five-run lead, but he gave up a two-run homer to Brian Goodwin, and the Reds had to summon closer Raisel Iglesias to get the final out.

Hernandez has allowed at least one run in six of his past seven outings and nine of 11.

Cincinnati may have found a replacement in right-hander Kevin Gausman, who was claimed off waivers Monday from the Atlanta Braves.

Gausman had struggled as a starter in Atlanta, but the Reds plan to use him in the bullpen.

"We see him helping us a lot," Reds manager David Bell told reporters before Monday's game. "We'll have to help him any way we can to get him acclimated (to the bullpen) as quickly as possible. ... The goal is still the same and that's to get guys out. He has enough experience, where we don't think that'll be a tough transition yet, but something we need to be aware of and help him through it."

Anthony DeSclafani is set to start the series finale for the Reds.

DeSclafani (6-6, 4.07 ERA) had a 2.94 ERA over nine starts before experiencing a minor setback in his last outing on Thursday, a 4-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves.

He allowed three runs and seven hits in five innings to take the loss.

DeSclafani will face a reeling Los Angeles team that's lost five in a row and nine of 11 since climbing to a season-high five games above .500 two weeks ago.

The Angels combined to strike out 17 times in Monday's loss, including a career-high 13 strikeouts by Reds starter Luis Castillo.

"I actually thought our at-bats tonight against a really good pitcher were pretty good," Angels manager Brad Ausmus said. "Better at-bats than we've had recently."

The Angels continue to scramble to put together a starting rotation. They'll send 21-year-old rookie left-hander Jose Suarez to the mound in the series finale.

Suarez (2-2, 5.66) didn't make it through five innings in any of his five starts in July, posting an 0-1 mark and 5.75 ERA.

He had a great opportunity to finish the month on a positive note, facing the teams with the two worst records in the majors, both at home, but he couldn't capitalize.

After the Angels had improved to 54-49 with a two-game sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers, he faced the Baltimore Orioles on July 25 and gave up two runs and four hits in 4 1/3 innings. He left with the Angels trailing 2-1 and they eventually lost 10-8 in 16 innings.

Suarez then went up against the Detroit Tigers on July 3 and allowed four runs and four hits in 4 1/3 innings of a 9-1 loss. He walked three and didn't record a strikeout.

--Field Level Media