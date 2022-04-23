Reds' skid reaches 11 games in 5-0 loss to Cardinals

  • St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Dakota Hudson (43) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    1/10

    Cardinals Reds Baseball

    St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Dakota Hudson (43) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cincinnati Reds' Kyle Farmer (17) is caught stealing second base by St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman, left, during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    2/10

    Cardinals Reds Baseball

    Cincinnati Reds' Kyle Farmer (17) is caught stealing second base by St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman, left, during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader (48) celebrates with teammates after scoring on an RBI-single hit by Andrew Knizner during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    3/10

    Cardinals Reds Baseball

    St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader (48) celebrates with teammates after scoring on an RBI-single hit by Andrew Knizner during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • St. Louis Cardinals' Andrew Knizner (7) hits an RBI-single during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. Cardinals' Harrison Bader scored on the play. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    4/10

    Cardinals Reds Baseball

    St. Louis Cardinals' Andrew Knizner (7) hits an RBI-single during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. Cardinals' Harrison Bader scored on the play. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cincinnati Reds' Nick Senzel hits a double during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    5/10

    Cardinals Reds Baseball

    Cincinnati Reds' Nick Senzel hits a double during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tyler Mahle (30) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    6/10

    Cardinals Reds Baseball

    Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tyler Mahle (30) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Cincinnati Reds catcher Aramis Garcia, center, speaks with St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols (5) during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    7/10

    Cardinals Reds Baseball

    Cincinnati Reds catcher Aramis Garcia, center, speaks with St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols (5) during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman (19) is congratulated by teammates after he scored on a single by Corey Dickerson during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    8/10

    Cardinals Reds Baseball

    St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman (19) is congratulated by teammates after he scored on a single by Corey Dickerson during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • St. Louis Cardinals' Andrew Knizner, left, reacts after hitting a double during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    9/10

    Cardinals Reds Baseball

    St. Louis Cardinals' Andrew Knizner, left, reacts after hitting a double during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman, leftr, is hit by a pitch thrown by Cincinnati Reds pitcher Lucas Sims (not shown) during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    10/10

    Cardinals Reds Baseball

    St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman, leftr, is hit by a pitch thrown by Cincinnati Reds pitcher Lucas Sims (not shown) during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Dakota Hudson (43) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Cincinnati Reds' Kyle Farmer (17) is caught stealing second base by St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman, left, during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader (48) celebrates with teammates after scoring on an RBI-single hit by Andrew Knizner during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
St. Louis Cardinals' Andrew Knizner (7) hits an RBI-single during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. Cardinals' Harrison Bader scored on the play. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Cincinnati Reds' Nick Senzel hits a double during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tyler Mahle (30) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Cincinnati Reds catcher Aramis Garcia, center, speaks with St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols (5) during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman (19) is congratulated by teammates after he scored on a single by Corey Dickerson during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
St. Louis Cardinals' Andrew Knizner, left, reacts after hitting a double during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman, leftr, is hit by a pitch thrown by Cincinnati Reds pitcher Lucas Sims (not shown) during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MITCH STACY
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • St. Louis Cardinals
    St. Louis Cardinals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Cincinnati Reds
    Cincinnati Reds
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Paul Goldschmidt
    Paul Goldschmidt
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

CINCINNATI (AP) — Dakota Hudson pitched 6 2/3 innings of one-hit ball, Paul Goldschmidt drove in two runs with a sixth-inning double, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat Cincinnati 5-0 on Saturday, the 11th straight loss for the injury-plagued Reds.

Hudson (1-1) entered the game with a 7.71 ERA, but had little trouble with Cincinnati's hitters, limiting them to two hits while striking out four and walking four. He left with two outs in the seventh after walking Kyle Farmer with his 92nd pitch. St. Louis relievers Andre Pallante and Kodi Whitley finished the shutout.

The Reds have lost 11 straight for the first time since 2016. After splitting their opening four-game series with the world champion Braves, the Reds have been swept by the Guardians, Dodgers and Padres and have lost the first two games of the series with the Cardinals.

Right-hander Tyler Mahle (1-2) took the loss for Cincinnati, which hasn't held a lead through the end of a full inning since a 6-3 win at Atlanta on April 10.

Mahle allowed an RBI single to catcher Andrew Knizer in the second, and left in the fifth with two on and one out in the fifth. He was charged with two runs and five hits, all singles.

Goldschmidt pushed the St. Louis lead to 4-0 when he drove home two with a double off the wall in left-center off Lucas Sims. The veteran first baseman also drove in a pair in the Cardinals' 4-2 win in the opening game of the series.

Tommy Edman singled in another run in the eighth.

When the Reds did get runners on, they tried to be aggressive on the bases — but like many things during the losing streak, it just didn't go their way. Farmer was hit by a pitch in the second and was thrown out trying to steal. In the third, Alejo Lopez walked but was nailed trying to take third on a hard base hit to center by Aramis Garcia.

MOVES

The Reds reinstated right-fielder Tyler Naquin (illness) and sent OF TJ Friedl down to Triple-A Louisville. Right-hander Daniel Duarte (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

UP NEXT

The Reds send left-hander Nick Lodolo (0-2, 8.00) against right-hander Adam Wainwright (2-1, 2.81) in the series finale.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Tsuut'ina makes international headlines linked to possible Jake Paul fight

    The Tsuut'ina Nation just west of Calgary is at the centre of a major sports story involving a YouTube star, boxer Jake Paul, and former UFC legend Michael Bisping. The First Nation made headlines in the sports pages of UK tabloids and around the world this week as Paul and Bisping escalated a long-running war of words on social media, teasing a possible fight between the pair that could happen in Alberta. Bisping, 43, is one of the latest retired MMA stars on 25-year-old Paul's hit list, which

  • Pete DeBoer just can't ever get along

    With the Vegas Golden Knights' season hanging on the edge of a cliff, head coach Pete DeBoer has taken aim at Robin Lehner. Justin Cuthbert weighs in on the history repeating itself.

  • OG Anunoby breaks down fourth-quarter surge vs. Sixers

    OG Anunoby discussed finding his game in the fourth quarter of Toronto’s Game 2 loss to the 76ers, How officiating is forcing the Raptors to guard Joel Embiid differently than in the regular season, and what he’s looking forward to about returning to Toronto for Game 3. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canadian guard Andrew Nembhard declares for 2022 NBA Draft

    Gonzaga University senior guard Andrew Nembhard is declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft -- and this time he will go. The 22-year-old from Aurora, Ont., announced on social media Thursday his intention to leave college and head make the leap to the NBA. "I have decided to enter my name into the 2022 NBA draft (sic) and fulfill my dream of playing in the league," Nembhard said in his statement. This will be the third time Nembhard has declared for the draft. He did so previously in 2019 and 2020, afte

  • Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes out for Game 3, Saturday return possible

    TORONTO — Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes could be close to a return, but it won't be for Game 3 of Toronto's series with Philadelphia. Nick Nurse had said Barnes was a "maybe" to play Wednesday against the 76ers after he'd participated in the morning shootaround, but told reporters in his pre-game availability that the 20-year-old wasn't ready to go. "He's pretty good," Nurse said. "He’s been able to do some things, but not to the level of letting him go tonight. Still very encouraging. I would c

  • Blues heading into Stanley Cup playoffs on an absolute heater, again

    It’s not an identical formula to the one unleashed by the 2019 champs, but this year’s Blues team presents astounding similarities, starting in net.

  • Raptors role players have no answers in disappointing Game 2 loss

    With injuries mounting to key Raptors contributors, Toronto needed its role players to step up big in Game 2. For the most part, that didn't happen.

  • Vrana, Greiss lead Red Wings to 4-3 win over Tampa Bay

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jakub Vrana had two goals, including the tiebreaking score in the third period, to lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night. The Red Wings beat Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy for the first time in 14 career games. Lucas Raymond and Oskar Sundqvist also scored for Detroit, which improved to 1-1-2 against Tampa Bay this season. Thomas Greiss stopped 38 shots. Lightning captain Steven Stamkos finished with three assists. He ti

  • Nurse says it would be a "heckuva challenge" to come back from 0-3

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse is unruffled by the fact no team in NBA history has come back from a 3-0 deficit to win a playoff series. "I think it's a heckuva challenge, and somebody's got to do it," Nurse said. "And if it gets to 3-1, it's not 3-0 anymore. And 3-1's been done." The Raptors could be four wins away from history, but they're also one loss away from elimination, could be missing injured rookie Scottie Barnes again Saturday, and have yet to see a really good game from all-stars

  • Hockey world grieves Guy Lafleur's passing, celebrates his legacy

    Guy Lafleur racing down the right side, his trademark mane trailing behind him, before he struck one of his signature thunderclap slapshots is an image that's been burned into the memories of hockey fans around the world. Tributes poured in Friday from teammates, opponents and admirers after the Montreal Canadiens confirmed that the Habs legend had died at age 70, a week after the death of New York Islanders great Mike Bossy. "I can remember actually some of the first games I played against Guy,

  • Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime knocked out of Barcelona Open quarterfinals

    BARCELONA, Spain — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime fell to Argentina's Diego Schwartzman 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open. The 21-year-old from Montreal fell despite nailing eight aces in the match, while Schwartzman didn't record a single one. Auger-Aliassime, the ninth-ranked player in the world, squandered opportunities in the match as he double-faulted four times and allowed Schwartzmann to break him four times in six chances. On the opposite end, the 15th-ranked Argen

  • Cantlay, Schauffele maintain 1-shot lead in Zurich Classic

    AVONDALE, La (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele shot a 4-under 68 in alternate-shot play Friday at windswept TPC of Louisiana to maintain a one-stroke lead in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup partners opened with a tournament-record 59 on Thursday in best-ball play. They were at an event-record 17 under, with only one bogey through 36 holes. The teams of David Lipsky-Aaron Rai and Doc Redman-Sam Ryder were second after 67s. All four of those players a

  • Canadian tennis star Andreescu continues return with loss to Sabalkena in Stuttgart

    STUTTGART, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu was eliminated from the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix on Thursday after a 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 loss to third seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. Sabalenka clinched the win and advanced to the quarterfinals with her fifth converted break point in eight chances. Andreescu responded well after being on the wrong end of a lopsided first set, but couldn't complete the comeback. She had a break opportunity down 4-2 in the third set, but wasn't able to convert. Andreesc

  • Sharks snap 10-game skid with 3-2 win over Blue Jackets

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Scott Reedy had his first career two-goal game and the San Jose Sharks snapped a 10-game winless streak by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rudolfs Balcers also scored and Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves to help the Sharks snap their longest skid since losing 10 straight in November 2005. Jack Roslovic scored twice for Columbus for his third multi-goal game in the past five contests. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves. The Blue Jackets have lost 11 of thei

  • Why the Raptors should stop doubling James Harden

    The Toronto Raptors have been ultra aggressive against the Philadelphia 76ers in their playoff series&nbsp; and it hasn't yielded great results. Amit Mann and Jackson Frank discuss how it could be beneficial to play a less frantic brand of defence.

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes’ impact: ‘He helps us in every way you can think of’

    Speaking to the media after Toronto’s season-saving win versus the Sixers, Gary Trent Jr. couldn’t hide his excitement over Scottie Barnes being named NBA Rookie Of The Year. GTJ also discussed how much Barnes impacts the team overall, winning without Fred VanVleet, and how the Raptors defended differently in Game 4. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Malachi Flynn on playoff experience, guarding James Harden

    Toronto Raptors guard Malachi Flynn discusses what is different about playoff basketball, advice he's received from Raptors vets and the challenges of guarding James Harden and Tyrese Maxey.

  • LA Kings close in on playoff spot with 2-1 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phillip Danault scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings solidified their grasp on a playoff spot with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves in a frequently spectacular performance, and Adrian Kempe scored the first goal in the Kings' third victory in four games. Los Angeles is closing in on the end of its three-season playoff drought, moving five points clear of Vegas for third place in

  • Leafs offensive production makes them legitimate Stanley Cup threat

    In a season where offensive numbers are up across the league, the Leafs still stand out with seven players already hitting the 60-point mark, two of whom could be past 100 by the end of regular-season play, and four players performing at a point-per-game.