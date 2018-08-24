Reds' Scooter Gennett is honoring Dale Earnhardt with his Players Weekend jersey

It’ll be impossible not to be reminded of Dale Earnhardt if you watch a Cincinnati Reds game and catch a glimpse of Reds second baseman Scooter Gennett this weekend.

Gennett’s Players Weekend uniform is a tribute to the iconic NASCAR driver. The No. 3-wearing player chose “DAL3” as the nickname for the back of his jersey and is wearing black cleats with Earnhardt’s stylized No. 3 on them. His bat will even have checkered flags.

Scooter Gennett’s Players Weekend uniform pays tribute to Dale Earnhardt. (@sgennett2/IG)

Pretty awesome, isn’t it? Yahoo Sports’ Mike Oz argues that Players Weekend is just what Major League Baseball needs more of. And we agree, just to see if other NASCAR drivers get honored in future years. How random would it be to see a No. 10-wearing player throw it back to Derrike Cope and the 1990 Daytona 500?

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• ESPN anchor has had it with football

• Dan Wetzel: Culture of cover-up helped save Urban Meyer’s job

• Former MSU coach faces charges tied to Nassar investigation

• Ex-NBA ref: Suspension changed my life

